Revolar Partners with The Davis Phinney Foundation to Help Improve Lives of People Living with Parkinson's

"The entire team at the Davis Phinney Foundation is truly amazing," said Revolar CEO, Steve Bachar. "We know our devices can assist people living with Parkinson's to be more independent and give them and loved ones more peace of mind as they lead active lives."

The Davis Phinney Foundation helps people with Parkinson's live well today. The foundation provides tools, resources, and information that help improve the quality of life for people affected by Parkinson's. Founded in 2004 by champion cyclist Davis Phinney, who was diagnosed with young onset Parkinson's in 2000, the Foundation funds early-phase, research focusing on exercise, speech, movement and other factors affecting quality of life.

"For many people with Parkinson's, being able to quickly and easily check-in with care partners and family, as well as have the peace of mind knowing that they can quickly notify someone if they need help, is really important," said Chris Brewer, Director of Development at The Davis Phinney Foundation. "A personal safety device like Revolar can help people with Parkinson's maintain their independence while having help just a click of a button away."

Edith Anderson, an Ambassador for the Foundation and a person with Parkinson's stated, "I like the check-in feature of Revolar. This feature will help people with Parkinson's remain independent longer. They can send alerts to a contact to let them know they are okay, if they need assistance, and even to let others know when they have taken their medications."

All REVOLAR devices use a simple and discrete 1-2-3 click alert system provides protection and peace of mind. Email and text alerts with GPS Location are sent to up to five people the user chooses. From a simple "all's well" one click check, to a two click "I'm feeling unsafe please call me," to a three click "SEND HELP ALERT," the Industry leading Revolar devices meet users needs at all times. Whether for personal, family, or employee use, Revolar can keep you and the people who are important to you safe and secure. For more information please visit: www.revolar.com.

The Davis Phinney Foundation provides essential information, practical tools and inspiration to people living with Parkinson's and funds research closely aligned with their mission. In 2017, we impacted over 225,000 people living with Parkinson's. For more information on Parkinson's Disease and the Foundation visit www.davisphinneyfoundation.org.

