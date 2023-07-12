Revolear Launches AI-Powered Solution, Negotiation and Approval Platform with $6M in Seed Funding

The company's investor lineage includes Veeva, Vlocity, now Revolear

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Revolear , an artificial intelligence (AI) powered digital deal platform that connects buyers and sellers in the cloud, combining the capabilities to structure, propose, negotiate and approve a deal on a shared source of data. The enterprise SaaS platform is the brainchild of former Salesforce, Vlocity and Siebel execs with three decades of experience in negotiating business deals and developing configurable enterprise software. The $6 million in seed financing comes from sales and CRM executives Craig Ramsey, Mark Armanante, Young Sohn, Matt Wallach and James Ramsey, who collectively founded Veeva and Vlocity, which was acquired by Salesforce for $1.5 billion.

Raja Singh, founder and CEO of Revolear, has designed CRM products for nearly 25 years. His career includes executive leadership roles at Siebel Systems, Vlocity and Salesforce.

As corporations have prioritized more ambitious digital transformation initiatives, the number of approvers in the B2B decision-making process has grown. Buyers and sellers alike are challenged to align the stakeholders around a solution, often resulting in indecision and lost opportunities. Revolear empowers the deal team with new ways to optimize, communicate and collaborate, and ultimately bring more deals to closure.

"The pandemic kept sales reps out of their customer's offices, and it turns out that eight of 10 B2B buyers actually prefer it that way," said Raja Singh, founder and CEO of Revolear. "We're in a new era of hybrid selling - with remote salespeople and digital channels augmenting the field team. Solutions are getting more complex, and more of the buyer's decision process is happening online. Sales organizations have been relying on siloed applications and redlined documents to manage complex deals. Revolear moves the dealmaking process into the digital realm, where customers want to collaborate with their sales representatives."

Singh has designed CRM products for nearly 25 years, beginning as the head of the financial services product line at CRM pioneer Siebel Systems, and later as the senior vice president of products at Vlocity. He left his role as a senior vice president and general manager at Salesforce to found Revolear, seeing new opportunities to leverage AI in B2B selling.

As more enterprises organize their growth activities around 'revenue operations,' rather than just sales, Revolear provides a single data source for all aspects of a commercial transaction, from discovery through negotiation and approval.

"What the Revolear team has built extends well beyond the salesperson," said Ramsey, Revolear investor, chairman of Vlocity, and former Salesforce board member. "It will connect legal, finance, operations and all the other revenue functions on a single platform. Revolear provides a 360° view of a deal, and they all need that data."

"Revolear provides us the opportunity to reimagine enterprise deal tools right as the next wave of technology, generative AI, comes to market," Singh continued. "We've infused AI in every facet of the platform - from predicting optimized pricing with machine learning to synthesizing requirements and draft proposals with GPT to intelligently automating approval workflows."

At the heart of Revolear is its proprietary DealCraft solution modeling technology, which enables the platform to easily adapt to a wide range of industries and commercial structures.

"Salespeople and their customers need the flexibility to be creative in their negotiations, without the technology restricting them," said Adam Rutland, co-founder of Revolear and the architect behind Salesforce's low-code OmniStudio platform. "DealCraft allows users to extend and customize deals, while still benefiting from AI-sourced predictions and automated workflows."

Revolear's digital deal platform is currently available via a limited pilot program. Parties interested in joining the pilot program can contact Revolear here for more information. To receive future updates, join Revolear's mailing list here .

