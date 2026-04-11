Revology Cars Channels Trans-Am Heritage with 1970 Mustang Boss 302

CONCORD, N.C., April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revology Cars, the world's leading builder of re-engineered classic Mustangs, today announced the debut of its latest model, the 1970 Mustang Boss 302.

Expanding its lineup following last fall's introduction of the 1969 Boss 429, Revology's 1970 Boss 302 pays tribute to one of the most iconic road racing homologation specials - reimagined with modern engineering, performance, and drivability.

Revology 1970 Mustang Boss 302

Originally produced only in 1969 and 1970, the Boss 302 was developed for Ford's SCCA Trans-Am competition, featuring a high-revving engine, competition-tuned suspension, and functional aerodynamic and cooling components.

"The Boss 302 was a race car for the street," says Tom Scarpello, founder and CEO of Revology Cars. "Our goal was to preserve that high-revving, track-focused character while delivering the refinement, reliability, and usability expected of a modern performance car."

The 1970 model became especially popular for its bold styling and signature "shaker" hood, with an air cleaner that visibly moved with engine torque. Revology has faithfully recreated this effect despite the modern engine's different intake layout.

Powering the Revology Boss 302 is a 5.0L Ford 'Coyote' V8 producing 460 horsepower. Like the original, it is a high-revving, naturally aspirated V8 - but with modern technology including an aluminum block and heads, four cams, 32 valves, and advanced fuel injection and engine management. The result is authentic V8 sound with significantly improved performance, drivability, reliability, and efficiency.

While the original Boss 302 was only offered with a four-speed manual and minimal amenities, the Revology version offers a choice of six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. Air conditioning, hydraulic power rack-and-pinion steering, and four-wheel disc brakes are all standard.

As with all Revology vehicles, the Boss 302 is built on an all-new steel body engineered for improved rigidity and refinement. The chassis features a double-wishbone front suspension and a three-link rear suspension with torque arm and Panhard rod.

Revology has meticulously replicated the Boss 302's most distinctive design elements, including its unique paint scheme, decklid spoiler, and louvered backlite glass, preserving the unmistakable look that defined the original.

Inside, the cabin blends classic Mustang design cues with modern ergonomics, materials, and craftsmanship, creating an environment suited for both spirited driving and everyday use.

The introduction of the Boss 302 further strengthens Revology's position as the leader in re-engineered classic Mustangs, offering a broader range of historically significant models enhanced with modern technology.

For more information on the 1970 Boss 302, visit: https://revologycars.com/1969-boss-mustang/

Photo gallery

Video

About Revology Cars

Revology Cars is the world's leading builder of 1967–1970 Ford® Mustang® and Shelby® GT restored automobiles. For more information, visit www.revologycars.com or call (800) 974-4463.

Media Contact: Maya Bargar, C. 904-608-9199 or [email protected].

SOURCE Revology Cars LLC