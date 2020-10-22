Revolt Announces Compelling New Social Justice Documentary 'From Pain to Power: A Revolt Special' to Premiere on Monday, October 26th

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch the trailer here

Today, REVOLT announced its presentation of a new captivating documentary that takes a close look at the passionate struggle for social equality happening today, and the robust grassroots efforts propelling the movement forward. "From Pain to Power: A REVOLT Special" will premiere on Monday, Oct. 26.

"From Pain to Power: A REVOLT Special" spotlights the fight for social justice, starting at the March on Washington and spreading to the streets of Kentucky, Atlanta, and beyond. The film features intimate interviews with some of the most well-known celebrities and activists at the forefront of the social justice battle including Tip"T.I." Harris, Tamika Mallory, Mysonne, Ben Crump, Drumma Boy, Shabazz the OG, Dr. Frank Smith, Ms. Opal Lee, Linda Sarsour, Bridgett Floyd, Lonita Baker, Angela Williams, and Mothers of the Movement Kadiatou Diallo, Thelma Pannell-Dantzler, Sybrina Fulton, Wanda Johnson, Maria Hamilton, Gwenn Carr, and Tamika Palmer.

"Our resilience as Black people in America after centuries of oppression is nothing short of remarkable," says activist Tamika Mallory. "We need to continue to archive our brilliance, our power and yes, even our pain, and REVOLT TV is the platform for our full stories."

"We are honored that REVOLT saw that this is a critical moment in African American and civil rights history, and with T.I. leading the charge, this should be shown to the world," says Steve Raze and Mac Mills, executive producers and CEOs of AGA Agency.

"After months of mass protests in the streets demanding social justice - and now a presidential election just weeks away - it's obvious that we're at a historic crossroads where systemic change is not only possible, but critically necessary," says Detavio Samuels, Chief Operating Office at REVOLT. "From Pain to Power not only documents this moment in time, but charts our next steps forward. We couldn't be any prouder to premiere this program on REVOLT."

The pertinent documentary will arrive just weeks before the upcoming general election, a strong focus of REVOLT's news coverage among its well-known "VOTE OR DIE" campaign, which aims to inspire increased voter engagement. Tonight, the network will present a special episode of REVOLT BLACK NEWS examining the current political landscape at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

In this episode of REVOLT BLACK NEWS: "Pink Ribbons, Black Fists: Time For Action," Eboni K Williams examines both the Democrat & Republican perspectives with less than two weeks until the general election. Black women behind the Biden-Harris campaign like Ashley Allison & Phillana Williams join, while Chris Prudhome breaks down Black support for Trump. Big Boi & Sleepy Brown stop by for a word on their new single & message. Danielle Young returns for Black Excellence Entertainment, and for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Lyndsey Christian gives her personal account on beating triple-negative breast cancer. It's time for some action!

REVOLT is unapologetically Hip Hop, leading and living Hip Hop culture. REVOLT is the voice of the culture across platforms, engaging Millennial and Gen Z audiences, on REVOLT.tv, across social, TV and live events, through original and live content. Attracting over 50 million young people, REVOLT is accessible 24/7 on digital, TV and on demand. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT launched in broadcast in October 2013 and is available on AT&T DirecTV platforms, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, CenturyLink, Altice/Suddenlink, Frontier Communications, Comporium and Cincinnati Bell, Atlantic Broadband, Mediacom, Hotwire, as well as OTT platforms AT&TV Now, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo TV. REVOLT is also available internationally in the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Canada, Jamaica, Barbados, Nevis, Anguilla, Monserrat, Bermuda, Aruba, St. Maarten's, Trinidad and the U.S.V.I. Check local listings at https://revolt.tv/listings.

