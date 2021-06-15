REVOLT Joins Forces with VICE Media Group to Premiere Juneteenth Town Hall & Celebration Special

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLT and VICE Media Group, announced today a special episode of REVOLT Black News honoring Juneteenth. In celebration of Black liberation and providing a forum to discuss change within Black communities, this exclusive episode will premiere on REVOLT's linear TV channel and VICE TV on Saturday, June 19th at 12:00pm ET. The Juneteenth Town Hall & Celebration special will encourage young changemakers to exercise their political rights and benefit future generations.

This new initiative marks the first partnership between REVOLT and VICE Media Group. The special will feature influential conversations and musical performances bringing together the biggest names in Hip Hop and culture including spoken word and original musical pieces from Earthgang, Tristan Mack Wilds, Van Lathan, Tiara Thomas, Kiana Ledé and a report from VICE News Correspondent Dexter Thomas.

"With Juneteenth commemorating the day Black slaves in Texas became free, it's important that we provide our community with the proper history and context to understand how this landmark moment connects to our collective fight today," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT Media & TV. "Having partners like VICE and support from JPMorgan Chase that share a commitment to confronting systemic injustice and empowering our community to pursue freedom in all forms, the Juneteenth Town Hall & Celebration will spark the next generation of young leaders to believe transformative change is possible."

"VICE is dedicated to providing an outlet for changemakers to share their voices, and collaborating with REVOLT on this notable time in history is a special opportunity for us," says Marsha Cooke, SVP, Global News and Special Projects, VICE Media Group. "The conversations and performances surrounding the Black vote, financial literacy and overall Black excellence was an amazing project to be a part of that will further empower those leading the charge."

Interview discussions and entertainment performances are set to explore political topics relevant to the Black youth and leaders of today. With special Juneteenth addresses by Stacey Abrams, and Tobe Nwigwe featured segments of the exciting new series will include:

From REVOLT:

Do The Work, Sleep, Repeat : A one-on-one intimate conversation between moderator Esq. Eboni K. Williams to discuss the tireless work that went into flipping Georgia Blue in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Radio Personality Angela Yee will sit down with Managing Director and Head of Advancing Black Pathways Byna Elliott and Earn Your Leisure Podcast Hosts Rashad Bilal and to talk through the importance of generational wealth as another pathway to "freedom." We Won't Suppress Our Own Vote : An exclusive conversation with Eboni K. Williams to discuss the importance of registering to vote, the power of exercising the right to vote and overcoming suppressive voting measures.

: An exclusive conversation with Eboni K. Williams to discuss the importance of registering to vote, the power of exercising the right to vote and overcoming suppressive voting measures. Black Excellence Epitomized In Entertainment: The influential actor Rodney Rikai will speak on career milestones and their mission to move Black culture forward.

From VICE Media Group:

Go Off Sis Special Taping : Focused on confronting the hard truths around being a Black woman in America, this multimedia series aims to start dialogues and create a community that celebrates Black voices and Black women. Covering a variety of topics, Unbothered features well-rounded and diverse opinions of R29 insiders and friends, in interviews, roundtable, and conversational formats, creating a platform for further discussion. In this special Go Off Sis , we sit down for a spotlight conversation with award winning artist and songwriter Tiara Thomas , who won the Grammy for Song of the Year (H.E.R's 'I Can't Breathe') and the Oscar for Best Original Song ('Fight For You', Judas and the Black Messiah). Thomas goes off on her career, finding power in her voice, the inspiration that fuels her, and the anxiety that comes with being a Black woman in the music industry.

With culture at the forefront of everything REVOLT creates, the media platform continues to uplift Black voices with its fresh and original content series that today's generation craves. As a mission-driven Black-owned company, REVOLT prioritizes forward-thinking talent and partnerships that create opportunities for the youth to have their unique voices heard and amplified. VICE News, known for its signature immersive reporting style, has redefined news and current affairs programming, producing hundreds of hours of original news content each year. Its parent company, VICE Media Group, has prioritized award-winning editorial content covering systemic racism, the Black experience thereby amplifying dialogue that drives change and equity.

Exploring freedom within the Black community requires a multifaceted approach including financial resources and education. JPMorgan Chase's support with this initiative further taps into REVOLT's audience to strengthen the economic foundation of Black culture.

"For generations, the racial wealth gap has been a barrier to economic mobility for far too many Black families and here at JPMorgan Chase, we believe it is our responsibility to stand up and address it in a meaningful way," said Byna Elliott, Head of JPMorgan Chase Advancing Black Pathways. "We're excited to partner with REVOLT to discuss the racial wealth gap, while highlighting tools and resources that young people can use to get on path to financial health and long-term wealth creation."

Juneteenth Town Hall & Celebration will premiere on VICE TV, REVOLT's linear TV channel and both outlets' YouTube channels on June 19th at 12:00pm ET.

