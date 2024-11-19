REVOLT Launches Black Shift: An Innovative AI-Powered Platform Unveiling Gen Z's Values, Aspirations, and Behaviors

This dynamic hub offers unique insights into core values driving Gen Z, further positioning REVOLT as the definitive authority on connecting with young audiences

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REVOLT, the leading Black-owned multimedia company, unveiled Black Shift, a groundbreaking AI-powered research initiative from its creative agency, Six Zeros. This transformative study redefines how brands can understand and engage with Gen Z, offering an in-depth exploration of the values, behaviors, and aspirations driving this dynamic generation's profound impact on culture.

Embracing their digital native status, Six Zeros conducted over 500 hours of in-depth interviews with 700+ young people in the U.S. over the course of one week. Utilizing a personalized AI approach for each participant, the study aimed to illuminate Black Gen Z's lived experiences to provide a new understanding of the key factors driving their choices, beliefs, and values.

"Our mission at REVOLT is to help brands authentically connect with the next generation by leveraging culturally informed strategies that drive impact," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "This project isn't just about data; it's about providing brands with a real understanding of how Gen Z thinks, dreams, and moves. We're helping marketers grasp how Gen Z converges and diverges across racial lines, equipping them with the insights they need to build deeper, more meaningful relationships with this diverse and influential generation."

Going beyond a study, Black Shift aligns with REVOLT's mission of empowering and creating social impact for young people in the areas that matter most to them, from mental health to self-expression. As a valuable tool, the study not only decodes Black Gen Z's interests but provides actionable insights to authentically resonate with their values. With Black Shift, REVOLT solidifies its position as the authoritative source for meaningful engagement with young audiences.

"We're embracing innovative methods to connect with Gen Z in the spaces they feel most at home—the digi-verse," said Lynzie Riebling, VP of Insights & Strategy at REVOLT. "With personalized AI moderation, we're gaining an unprecedented ability to understand the next generation on a deeply personal level. Black Shift is more than a static study; it's a dynamic, evolving virtual hub that mirrors the ever-changing nature of Gen Z. We're excited to continue amplifying the voices and stories of the most diverse generation in history."

Transcending a research study, Black Shift is a first-of-its-kind initiative uncovering the unique motivations and driving forces that shape Gen Z. This data-driven perspective provides a powerful roadmap to forge meaningful, culturally resonant connections with rising generations. By leveraging these insights, brands can align with Gen Z's core values and craft authentic experiences that not only resonate but also provide new pathways for impactful engagement.

In its initial release, Black Shift explores two key themes—community and finances—and will continue to expand into topics such as identity, media behaviors, and more with future data updates.

Key insights REVOLT uncovered from Black Shift include:

Community & Legacy

Nearly half of Black Gen Z prioritize building a family legacy over personal ambitions—+30% more than their non-Black peers.

Black Gen Z is 3X's more likely to lead human rights movements.

67% view marriage as something to enjoy, but not a primary focus.

Financial Empowerment

Black Gen Z is +89% more focused on financial independence than their non-Black peers.

Black Gen Z is +2.6x more likely to strongly agree that entrepreneurship is the key to breaking systemic barriers.

A majority (55%) of Black Gen Z report feeling the daily impact of their ancestors' struggles, nearly double the rate of their non-Black peers (28%).

Black Shift not only sets a new industry standard but also reinforces REVOLT's position as a forward-thinking leader in consumer research and insights. This revolutionary tool underscores REVOLT's commitment to driving innovation in the media landscape, positioning the brand as a trusted partner for companies seeking to authentically engage with today's dynamic young audiences.

For more information, please visit www.revolt.tv and visit www.wearesixzeros.com.

ABOUT REVOLT

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear, and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends, and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

ABOUT SIX ZEROS

Six Zeros is a Black-owned creative agency that celebrates the power of Black creativity. The agency specializes in crafting innovative, culturally resonant campaigns that disrupt established norms and motivate audiences to take action. From thought-provoking docuseries to fully immersive brand experiences, Six Zeros operates at the intersection of creative storytelling, strategic insights, and cultural nuance. With a focus on amplifying Black voices, the agency's diverse team of strategists, storytellers, producers, and art directors deliver work that resonates deeply with Black audiences and beyond. Founded with a commitment to pushing boundaries, Six Zeros is dedicated to producing work that celebrates and elevates Black culture.

