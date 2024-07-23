REVOLT Names Renowned Entrepreneur Pinky Cole Hayes as the First-Ever Creative Visionary in Residence

Trailblazing Innovator and Founder to Spearhead Creative Initiatives at REVOLT, Furthering the Brand's Mission of Cultural Empowerment

ATLANTA, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today REVOLT, the leading Black-owned multimedia company, is proud to introduce renowned entrepreneur, CEO, founder, philanthropist, TIME100 Next honoree, and best-selling author Pinky Cole Hayes, as the brand's inaugural Creative Visionary in Residence. As a widely recognized creative, Cole Hayes brings a wealth of experience and leadership to her new role at REVOLT.

Known for her groundbreaking ventures and $100 million brands including Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and American Sesh, Cole Hayes has established an impressive track record of developing ideas and brands that resonate deeply with the culture. Her ability to push boundaries and challenge norms aligns perfectly with REVOLT's mission of changing the narrative of Black people globally.

"We're excited to welcome Pinky Cole Hayes as the inaugural REVOLT Creative Visionary In-Residence, where she will bring her proven expertise as both a world-class innovator and operator to imagine new ways the brand can empower creators while advancing the culture," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "Pinky has always been committed to making a positive impact on Black communities and building successful brands in unconventional spaces, which perfectly aligns with our values and makes us look forward to the transformative work we're doing together."

As the Creative Visionary in Residence, Cole Hayes will play a pivotal role in driving creative projects for REVOLT. Leveraging her expertise, she will contribute to the development of new and existing projects, transforming concepts into compelling and marketable initiatives.

"I'm very excited to join REVOLT as the first Creative Visionary in Residence," said Cole Hayes. "As someone deeply committed to challenging norms and amplifying Black voices, this is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with like-minded creatives and bring dynamic projects to life. Together, we will continue pushing boundaries, inspiring change, and shaping the cultural landscape for generations to come."

This initiative marks the launch of REVOLT's Creative Visionary in Residence program, which fosters collaboration and innovation within the creative community. Throughout the year, REVOLT will partner with 1-2 creators to brainstorm, ideate, and cultivate a slate of ideas that reflect the diverse voices and experiences of the culture.

For more information, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit www.revolt.tv/providers to find REVOLT in your area.

For more information about Pinky Cole Hayes, please visit iampinkycole.com. For personal PR inquiries for Pinky Cole Hayes, please reach out to: [email protected]

About REVOLT

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear, and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends, and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

