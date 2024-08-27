REVOLT Series "Receipts" Starring LaLa Milan Returns for Season 2 and Is Already a Major Hit

Produced in Collaboration with Walmart to Spotlight Authentic Black Stories

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REVOLT, the leading Black-owned multimedia company, announced the return of the hit game-show series "Receipts," which is already garnering widespread acclaim since it's Season 2 premiere. Aligning with Black Business Month, the series, hosted by comedian LaLa Milan and produced in collaboration with Walmart, continues to reimagine Black excellence by spotlighting the unique and hidden talents within the Black community.

Powered by REVOLT's in-house branded content team in partnership with Walmart, "Receipts" connects Walmart's retail products to the cultural meaning of "receipts" in the Black community. Each episode features industry favorites and culture curators like Joey Bada$$, Serayah, Flau'jae Johnson, Mack Wilds, Gia Peppers, Lecrae, and more, who compete to uncover the unexpected identities of seemingly ordinary shoppers by interpreting clues from Walmart receipts.

"We are thrilled to bring a second season of 'Receipts' to our audience. This show is a testament to the power of storytelling and its ability to uncover the extraordinary within the ordinary," said Andre Woolery, Senior Vice President of Branded Content of REVOLT. "Our ongoing partnership with Walmart underscores our shared commitment to celebrating the richness and diversity of the Black experience. Through 'Receipts,' we are not just tearing up receipts, we are tearing down outdated narratives, and together, we're shining a light on the extraordinary stories that make up our community."

The premiere episode of Season 2 has already made a remarkable impact, amassing over 3 million views on YouTube alone. This impressive milestone underscores the show's growing popularity and the widespread appeal of its unique format, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Walmart is deepening its commitment to celebrating Black excellence through its partnership with REVOLT on the "Receipts" series. This collaboration not only highlights Black-led businesses within the show but also aligns with Walmart's Black and Unlimited platform, which celebrates the community's limitless potential. "Receipts" embodies this spirit by revealing how even the most ordinary items, such as receipts, can uncover profound insights into hidden passions and untold stories.

This season promises to deliver more laughter, new discoveries, and offer a fresh perspective on the remarkable talents within the Black community. "Receipts" airs on REVOLT's linear channel, with new episodes debuting monthly on Thursdays and available to stream on REVOLT's digital and social channels the following Fridays.

For more information, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit www.revolt.tv/providers to find REVOLT in your area.

ABOUT REVOLT

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear, and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends, and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

SOURCE REVOLT