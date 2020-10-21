REVOLT Summit x AT&T Reveals 2020 Lineup & Programming Set To Empower Young Black Leaders With Hosts Saweetie and DaniLeigh, And Special Guest, DaBaby

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual REVOLT Summit x AT&T is bringing together the biggest names in Hip Hop and culture, including rappers and culture curators DaBaby, Killer Mike, Saweetie, and Tyga for an entirely virtual and free 3-day summit from October 23-25. The virtual event will continue the REVOLT Summit x AT&T tradition of creating viral, cultural moments with the young, Black, and vocal audience at the center of history-making events, instilling the idea that "the world is yours."

Panel conversations and workshops are set to explore the topics that are most relevant to the young Black artists and leaders of today. Featured panels and workshops include:

NAVIGATING 2020 : How artists and executives are adjusting to rapidly changing times

: How artists and executives are adjusting to rapidly changing times Moderated by Jemele Hill and featuring Justin Laboy , Super Duper Kyle , and Bubba Wallace

and featuring , and VOTE OR DIE : A town hall discussion examining the importance of being politically active and what's on the line for the 2020 election

: A town hall discussion examining the importance of being politically active and what's on the line for the 2020 election Featuring Killer Mike, Van Lathan , DeRay Mckesson, Jeff Johnson and Joe Collins III

and STRENGTH IN NUMBERS: The importance of economic empowerment, circulating Black dollars and shifting from consumers to owners

The importance of economic empowerment, circulating Black dollars and shifting from consumers to owners Featuring Master P and Steve Stoute

and MAKING A MILLIONAIRE : The teams behind today's top artist share the mechanics of turning successful acts into global enterprises in the era of new media

: The teams behind today's top artist share the mechanics of turning successful acts into global enterprises in the era of new media Featuring Tyga and Dre London

and REFORM : A town hall discussion that explores tangible solutions for transforming the criminal justice system

: A town hall discussion that explores tangible solutions for transforming the criminal justice system Featuring Brittney Barnett , Corey Jacobs , Dascha Polanco and Trae the Truth

Leading up to the flagship event, REVOLT and AT&T premiered a digital content series ROAD TO SUMMIT - THE WORLD IS YOURS, co-produced by Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor & the Aunties. The ROAD TO SUMMIT also featured the return of the Be Heard talent competition, which kicked off on September 19 searching for the newest talent in hip-hop. Additionally, programming in the month leading up to REVOLT Summit x AT&T included one-on-one mentoring with AT&T's Office Hours and Executive Chats with leading industry executives including A&R legend KP the Great and CEO and Founder of EMPIRE Ghazi Shami, among others.

"Although this moment has caused a lot of uncertainty, it has also presented an opportunity for the next generation of young leaders to make notable shifts, develop smarter ideas and be proactive in designing the future," said Detavio Samuels, COO REVOLT Media & TV. "With this year's Summit being both free and virtual, we are inviting a global audience to engage in conversations that truly drive culture forward with the some of the most respected names in Hip Hop.

"Powering people-to-people connections is at the heart of what we do at AT&T. We are honored that the REVOLT Summit x AT&T has played a role in connecting up-and-coming Black leaders and talent to each other, industry experts and the world," said Angela Burgin, Director, Marketing Management & Special Events, AT&T. "At AT&T, we are proud to stand for equality and to put our resources towards supporting Black media, creatives and professionals."

"It was important for me to be a part of this conversation because brothers need to do more conversing with one another, in front of and behind the camera. This was an opportunity to display how Black men, who don't all share the same philosophy or political ideology, can engage with one another for the betterment of our community," said Michael Render, pka Killer Mike, an activist, businessman and Grammy Award winning rapper.

Aside from the various panels and workshops, REVOLT Summit x AT&T will provide valuable entertainment, engagement and connectivity for attendees through the following:

Be Heard Grand Finale, hosted by Ne-Yo: Tune in to see which of the top 5 aspiring artists are crowned the Be Heard 2020 champion and win the $10,000 Andre Harrell prize, along with a chance to have their original music video aired on REVOLT TV's "Untapped."

Tune in to see which of the top 5 aspiring artists are crowned the Be Heard 2020 champion and win the prize, along with a chance to have their original music video aired on REVOLT TV's "Untapped." Level Up Job Fair: The job fair made a big splash last year and some amazing companies like the Emma Bowen Foundation, WarnerMedia, McDonald's, REVOLT Media & TV, AT&T, Combs Enterprises, and Faze Clan will be meeting potential hires. Interested applicants can submit their resumes at: http://levelupjobfair.com/job2020

The job fair made a big splash last year and some amazing companies like the Emma Bowen Foundation, WarnerMedia, McDonald's, REVOLT Media & TV, AT&T, Combs Enterprises, and Faze Clan will be meeting potential hires. Interested applicants can submit their resumes at: http://levelupjobfair.com/job2020 An ode to HBCU Homecomings: Live performances to include legendary Hip Hop artists 2 Chainz, City Girls, Rick Ross and more, filmed at historic Morris Brown College in Atlanta, GA.

For more information on the REVOLT Summit x AT&T and to view the full lineup, click here . Join and follow the social conversation on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook and via #REVOLTSummit as well #REVOLTSummitxATT and #DreamInBlack.

Other brands participating to elevate the experience along with AT&T include CÎROC, Hyundai, McDonald's and Target.

