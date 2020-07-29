REVOLT TV Announces New Series What's Good Africa And Content Partnership With What's Good Networks

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLT TV, the leading voice of Hip Hop culture owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs, announced today What's Good Africa, a new half-hour unscripted series exploring all aspects of Hip Hop culture in Africa, from emerging artists to fashion, sports, entrepreneurship, events and parties, and more. The program comes via a new content partnership between REVOLT and What's Good Networks and its sister production company What's Good Studios in Nairobi, Kenya. The ten-episode series is slated to debut on REVOLT Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at 9:30pm EST.

What's Good Africa is hosted by Remmy Majala and Nick Ndeda, two popular media personalities hailing from East Africa. Remmy Majala is a highly-regarded entertainment and news journalist, best known for hosting and producing K24's popular entertainment program "Arena", which featured Africa's hottest talent and entertainment stories. Nick Ndeda is a well-known TV and radio presenter (Kiss FM), and an award-winning theater actor, playwright, director, and producer.

"Hip Hop is a global culture that truly transcends borders," said Jonathyn Pankratz, VP of Programming at REVOLT. "We're very excited to partner with What's Good Networks and What's Good Studios to spotlight the vibrant Hip Hop scene in Africa, which is full of the young, innovative artists, influencers, and entrepreneurs REVOLT has been championing since our launch."

"The global appeal of Hip Hop is undeniable," said James Brown, EVP Content Distribution, REVOLT Media & TV. "REVOLT has been focused on building our international partners. This furthers that direction."

"As day one fans of REVOLT TV, we're delighted to be partnering with them to launch What's Good Africa, celebrating Africa's powerhouse creative talent and sharing their stories with the world," said Tilo Ponder, CEO and co-founder of What's Good Networks and What's Good Studios. "This proves yet again that Hip Hop is truly a global phenomenon by connecting diverse cultures and young audiences everywhere."

Josephat Keya, Executive Producer of What's Good Studios, echoed the sentiment: "We feel it is vital for Africans to tell our own stories and REVOLT really championed us putting our unique storytellers front and center so they can be recognized and celebrated the world over."

What's Good Studios is East Africa's award-winning content studio, headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya since 2013, and producing popular TV series, podcasts, docuseries, and commercials for international audiences. Its sister company, What's Good Networks, is located in Los Angeles, California, and collaborates with Africa's leading content creators to produce dynamic and compelling stories for multicultural audiences.

In Africa, the program is also airing on NTV Kenya, in Tanzania (via Azam TV), and Uganda (via DSTV). While the first season is billed the "Kenya Edition," What's Good Studios is planning to focus on other African countries in future seasons.

The announcement comes on the heels of REVOLT's recent focus on programming across its platforms to be a catalyst and voice for social justice, including the network's launch of REVOLT Black News with Eboni K. Williams, host and executive producer.

Check out a preview of What's Good Africa here.

About REVOLT TV

REVOLT is unapologetically Hip Hop, leading and living Hip Hop culture. REVOLT is the voice of the culture across platforms, engaging Millennial and Gen Z audiences, on REVOLT.tv, across social, TV and live events, through original and live content. Attracting over 50 million young people, REVOLT is accessible 24/7 on digital, TV and on demand. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT launched in broadcast in October 2013 and is available on DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse TV, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, CenturyLink, Altice/Suddenlink, Frontier Communications, Comporium and Cincinnati Bell, Atlantic Broadband, Mediacom, Hotwire, as well as OTT platforms AT&TV Now, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo TV. REVOLT is also available internationally in the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Barbados, Nevis, Anguilla, Monserrat, Bermuda, Aruba, St. Maarten's, Trinidad and the U.S.V.I. Check local listings at https://revolt.tv/listings.

