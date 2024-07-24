REVOLT Unveils Sizzling Summer 2024 Podcast Lineup

Leading Black-owned multimedia company expands podcast network with 15 new shows focusing on culture, entrepreneurship, entertainment, social issues, relationships, mental health, and more

ATLANTA, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLT, the leading Black-owned independent multimedia company, today proudly announces its summer 2024 podcast lineup. Featuring 15 vibrant shows spanning culture, entrepreneurship, entertainment, social issues, relationships, mental health, and more, this diverse array of content reflects REVOLT's commitment to showcasing a broad spectrum of voices. Notably, the lineup includes several podcasts led by women, highlighting the platform's ongoing dedication to empowering and spotlighting talented female hosts.

With programming that embraces voices from marginalized communities, emerging creatives, and industry leaders, REVOLT's summer 2024 podcast lineup aims to inspire, educate, and entertain listeners globally. The REVOLT Podcast Network fosters a space where genuine storytelling thrives, whether exploring the intricacies of Black culture or illuminating universal human experiences, ensuring each listener discovers content that resonates on a personal level.

"We're excited to expand the REVOLT Podcast Network with our summer 2024 lineup," said Aki Garrett, VP of Business Development and GM. "Each show aims to entertain, inform, and spark meaningful conversations, delivering impactful content. We look forward to these podcasts inspiring listeners worldwide."

The announcement of REVOLT's summer 2024 podcast lineup coincides with the launch of its #PoweredByCreators campaign, highlighting the talent and creativity of network creators. Executed across REVOLT Podcast Network social media, it will feature behind-the-scenes content on podcast creation and pitching. Additionally, REVOLT Podcast Network will partner with Alive Podcast Network to cross-promote shows and be featured in an episodic series spotlighting REVOLT's podcasters' journey, in collaboration with the Marcus Graham Project.

REVOLT stands at the forefront of multimedia innovation, dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and narratives. Delivering compelling content that sparks dialogue and fosters understanding across cultures and perspectives, the company continues to enrich the podcasting landscape. REVOLT strives to push boundaries, celebrate authenticity, and shape the future of storytelling in the digital age.

The 15 exciting new podcasts within REVOLT's summer 2024 lineup include:

BagFuel: Bagfuel offers insights and formulas for financial freedom, exploring cultural phenomena, and driving innovation for entrepreneurs, influencers, and Hip-Hop enthusiasts.

Behind The Silk: Hosted by Ericka Nicole , Behind The Silk explores self-care practices and provides practical, relatable advice.

Hosted by , Behind The Silk explores self-care practices and provides practical, relatable advice. Blerds & Clips: Join B.K.A Watts and Vigatron as they discuss TV shows, movies, nerd culture, and more.

Join B.K.A Watts and Vigatron as they discuss TV shows, movies, nerd culture, and more. Can We Talk RnB: This podcast delves into the history, culture, and future of R&B with interviews from industry professionals.

This podcast delves into the history, culture, and future of R&B with interviews from industry professionals. Cookin' Up 215: Artists and entrepreneurs have raw conversations over drinks and a home-cooked meal.

Artists and entrepreneurs have raw conversations over drinks and a home-cooked meal. First Gems Podcast: Four cousins discuss stories and journeys of multicultural, first-gen millennial creatives and leaders.

Four cousins discuss stories and journeys of multicultural, first-gen millennial creatives and leaders. Kreative Convos: Jiggy Jones explores the minds of top creatives, entrepreneurs, and cultural trailblazers.

explores the minds of top creatives, entrepreneurs, and cultural trailblazers. No Negations: A weekly podcast offering self-love, relationships, healing, and comedy from a family and faith perspective.

A weekly podcast offering self-love, relationships, healing, and comedy from a family and faith perspective. Nurse Kee Said : Nurse Kee shares practical dating tips, spiritual guidance, and authentic conversations about life as a single Black woman.

Nurse Kee shares practical dating tips, spiritual guidance, and authentic conversations about life as a single Black woman. On The Move with Maki: Hosted by Makisha Noël, this podcast features stories of diverse creatives in the digital landscape.

Hosted by Makisha Noël, this podcast features stories of diverse creatives in the digital landscape. Santana Says: Hosted by Melissa Santana , this podcast covers life topics from roadblocks to relationships.

Hosted by , this podcast covers life topics from roadblocks to relationships. The G Code with Adri V The Go Getta: Adri V and her guests share "The G Codes" to success every Wednesday.

Adri V and her guests share "The G Codes" to success every Wednesday. The Perfect Network: Hosted by Rio Harris , this entertainment news show offers exclusive access to stars and daily celebrity coverage.

Hosted by , this entertainment news show offers exclusive access to stars and daily celebrity coverage. Therapy Is Life w/ Gerald Mcgee : Gerald Mcgee's podcast focuses on navigating life's issues through therapy.

podcast focuses on navigating life's issues through therapy. Untitled Africans Podcast: Two Kenyan-American young adults discuss the trials of growing up and being in their 20s, from dating to careers.

The new summer 2024 shows are available to listen to on the REVOLT Podcast Network now. For more information, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit www.revolt.tv/providers to find REVOLT in your area.

ABOUT REVOLT

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear, and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends, and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

