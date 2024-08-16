REVOLT WORLD PRESENTED BY WALMART TO RETURN THIS SEPTEMBER 2024 WITH OFFSET, YUNG MIAMI, N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN, CASH COBAIN, PUSHA T, 42 DUGG, ROB49, ARI FLETCHER, KEY GLOCK, BYRON MESSIA AND MORE

The three-day, immersive experience will feature live tapings of hit REVOLT shows, exclusive performances, masterclasses, keynote talks, cultural conversations, brand activations, and more

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLT, America's fastest-growing Black-owned multimedia company, is excited to announce the return of REVOLT WORLD, a one-of-a-kind event celebrating the intersection of culture, creativity, and community. This year's event, themed "We Are the Future," is set to return to Atlanta, GA at Pangaea Studios from Friday, September 20th – Sunday, September 22nd. Presented by Walmart, the event will feature a dynamic talent lineup of today's biggest names including Boosie, Key Glock, Cash Cobain, Mariah The Scientist, Offset, Byron Messia, Lay Bankz, Lady London, Law Roach, Speedy Morman and more.

Participants can also look forward to exclusive live tapings of popular REVOLT shows like "Caresha Please," "Drink Champs," "The Blackprint," "Baller Alert Live," and "Big Facts." The event will include specially curated spaces for gamers, podcasters, creators, along with unparalleled career-building programs, furthering REVOLT's mission to empower and inspire the Black community.

"REVOLT is home for the next generation of creators and cultural leaders actively shaping Hip Hop and youth culture globally," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "We believe in creating the future we want to see by providing our community access to experiences like REVOLT World that introduces a new category of cultural events that not only entertains and informs, but truly changes lives."

Walmart returns as the presenting partner, joined by major sponsors including PepsiCo's portfolio of brands, McDonald's, and State Farm. PepsiCo's supporting brands include Starry™, who will complete the Starry FizzFest™ Competition - awarding HBCU student finalists and one grand prize winner, Doritos,®, who will help bold creators unleash their full potential at the Creator Studio, and Mountain Dew™, who will continue to support the gaming and streaming community through the Gaming Zone. McDonald's will debut a space at REVOLT WORLD to engage fashion contributors, highlighting participants' unique styles and McDonald's investment in Black fashion designers, along with the return of the beloved fry truck.

"Walmart is dedicated to driving visibility to Black-led brands and creators who are changing the game through our new Black & Unlimited experience – The Shoutout," said Allison Rand, Associate Director of Brand Experience and Talent Partnerships at Walmart. "We are proud to continue our partnership with REVOLT WORLD, where we can collectively support and amplify Black voices and innovation."

Last year's event attracted over 30,000 participants throughout the weekend and delivered endless viral moments and learning opportunities, and this year promises to bring an even greater impact.

REVOLT WORLD continues to embody REVOLT's mission to drive cultural conversation and foster community engagement, featuring curated spaces such as a gaming house, wellness area, creator studio, podcast village, insights lab, and career center, offering participants a comprehensive experience that connects, educates, and inspires.

To learn more about Walmart Black & Unlimited: The Shoutout and how you can be a megaphone for the Black creators you love, visit WalmartShoutout.com.

For more information about REVOLT WORLD and to stay up to date on the talent lineup, activations, programming, and purchase presale tickets, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and https://www.revoltworld.com/.

ABOUT REVOLT

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear, and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends, and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials, and much more.

For more information on REVOLT's linear content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://www.revolt.tv/providers for local broadcast listings.

SOURCE REVOLT