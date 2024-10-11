REVOLT's Bet on Black Returns for Season 4 with New Host Pretty Vee, Spotlighting the Innovations of Black-Owned Beauty Brands

The new season delves into the integration of technology in the beauty industry as six Black-owned businesses compete for transformative opportunities and undiluted equity

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REVOLT, the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia company, in partnership with Target and Google, is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of Bet on Black for its fourth season, premiering on October 14, 2024. This season, the groundbreaking competition series welcomes its new host and cultural sensation Pretty Vee, and for the first time, takes an industry-focused approach by spotlighting the entrepreneurial journeys of six Black-owned businesses in the dynamic beauty sector.

The upcoming season brings fresh energy and perspective as it showcases Black entrepreneurs who are transforming the beauty industry with innovative, culturally resonant products and services. The six Black-owned beauty businesses will compete for a grand prize of $200,000 in undiluted equity to help scale their businesses, with each episode spotlighting their pitches and business plans. Expert judges Shequeita Orr Frazier, Senior Director Target Accelerators; Erica Douglas, Founder and CEO of mSEED group; Julissa Bermudez, television host and producer; and Monique Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, will provide invaluable entrepreneurial insights and expertise. Mentors Melissa Butler, Founder and CEO of The Lip Bar, and Adrienne Lofton, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Google, will also guide contestants, empowering them to unlock their full potential in the competitive beauty industry.

"Bet on Black showcases the brilliance, creativity, and relentless drive of Black entrepreneurs across America," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "This season, with the tremendous support of partners like Target and Google — We're not only helping these entrepreneurs grow their businesses, we're directly confronting systemic barriers in the beauty industry head-on by assuring Black innovators receive their rightful seat at the table."

Season 4 will explore the intersection of technology, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle, emphasizing the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in these sectors. The series will feature the integration of Google's new Pixel 9 Pro XL phone, provided to contestants to enhance their storytelling and engagement, reflecting the tech-savvy mindset of today's entrepreneurs. Participants will gain valuable insights into how AI and emerging technologies are reshaping the beauty industry, with opportunities to incorporate these innovations into their business models to expand their reach and amplify their impact.

"Bet on Black is doing the work to provide wrap-around support to rising Black entrepreneurs in our community and it was an honor to serve as a mentor for this season's cohort of founders," said Adrienne Lofton, Global Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Google. "They each brought an incredible level of intention, sophistication and passion to our conversations. I learned so much from my time with these businesses and know they will go on to achieve great things - truly inspired! Google is proud to be a small part of their journey, alongside Target and REVOLT."

Bet on Black provides entrepreneurs with more than the opportunity to secure undiluted equity by actively reshaping the narrative around Black entrepreneurship. The series offers a national platform for Black entrepreneurs to showcase their visions, aligning perfectly with REVOLT's mission to transcend entertainment and empower the Black business community on a large scale. These trailblazers are not only expanding their businesses but also dismantling stereotypes and forging pathways for future Black innovators. By amplifying their journeys, REVOLT drives a larger movement that positions Black business owners as leaders and pioneers in their fields.

Bet on Black will premiere on REVOLT's linear channel on Monday, October 14th at 9:30 PM ET and will be available on all platforms starting Tuesday, October 15th at 5 PM ET, with new episodes airing every Monday.

For more information on REVOLT's linear content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit www.revolt.tv/providers for local broadcast listings.

ABOUT REVOLT

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear, and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends, and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

SOURCE REVOLT