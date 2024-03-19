RevoluSun Teams Up with Daikin to Power and Cool Innovative Emergency Housing Project on Maui

Hawaii's leading solar energy company teams up with a leading global maker of HVAC equipment to bring relief to hundreds of wildfire victims.

LAHAINA, Hawaii, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the devastating August 2023 Maui wildfires that left thousands displaced and caused over $5 billion in damage, Hawaii solar company RevoluSun has teamed up with Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. ("Daikin"), a leading global air conditioner manufacturer, to provide climate control systems for emergency housing units.

Through its nonprofit arm Project Empower, RevoluSun collaborated with Daikin to provide 88 dual-zone heating and cooling systems for modular shelters at the Ohana Hope Village in west Maui.

"We are extremely grateful to Daikin for generously donating these advanced cooling systems to help keep displaced residents comfortable," said John Cheever, Director of Project Empower.

"Daikin has a long and deep connection to Hawaii, and as soon as RevoluSun brought this opportunity to our attention, we knew we needed to play a part in the recovery," said Doug Widenmann, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Daikin. "I am proud of how quickly and enthusiastically Daikin leadership and our Hawaii distributor, Cosco Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, responded to the request. We are fortunate that the Daikin network of Hawaiian contractors is already on the ground and offering to help to ensure our contributions deliver the most relief as soon as possible."

The collaboration with Daikin is part of RevoluSun's efforts to support Maui wildfire victims through Project Empower, spun off earlier this year as a dedicated 501(c)(3) nonprofit to expand RevoluSun's community relief initiatives.

"Given the unprecedented scale of the wildfires, we realized a standalone nonprofit could allow us to have an even greater impact aiding rebuilding efforts," said Joshua Powell, CEO and Co-Founder of RevoluSun.

In addition to the cooling systems, RevoluSun is leveraging its expertise to develop solar energy and storage systems to power the emergency housing village, constructed on 10 acres of leased land in west Maui.

"Our goal is not only supporting the rebuilding effort, but also reinvesting in the local community during the recovery process," Powell said.

The Ohana Hope Village project is being led by the nonprofit Family Life Center, which rallied the Hawaii community after the August wildfires left thousands homeless. RevoluSun has supported Family Life Center's housing programs since 2014.

"When they proposed temporary shelters, we knew we had to help make it happen," Powell said.

"Our dual-zone climate control systems are highly efficient and a great fit for the Ohana Hope Village project" said Vincent Nuckels, Regional Sales Director for Daikin. "With RevoluSun's expertise in solar power solutions, we are excited to be able to deliver some sustainable comfort while also minimizing costs."

Hawaii architecture firm Hawaii Off Grid is contributing pro bono planning and design work for the development. The innovative housing units are provided by disaster relief firm Continest. Their customizable structures can be rapidly deployed and combined to accommodate families.

The first residents are expected to move into Ohana Hope Village this spring. The community could transition into permanent affordable housing after wildfire victims find permanent homes.

"It's humbling to see our vision for these shelters come to life through collaboration across public, private and nonprofit groups," said Powell. "We're in this for the long haul."

Founded in 2009, RevoluSun has installed over 100 megawatts of solar systems in Hawaii and nationwide. Company leaders said responding to disasters like the 2023 Maui wildfires is a personal mission given their Hawaii roots.

"Being a Hawaii company, we'll continue supporting relief and recovery any way we can," Powell said.

While major progress has been made on the emergency village, RevoluSun is still seeking donations through Project Empower to fulfill remaining housing and infrastructure needs. More information can be found at projectempower.com.

About RevoluSun

RevoluSun has been a leading force in Hawaii's solar energy industry since 2009, becoming a sought-after leader that introduced third-party financing to Hawaii, marked numerous firsts in storage deployment, and is currently pioneering Virtual Power Plants (VPP). Locally owned and operated for 14 years, their deep understanding of Hawaii's market puts the company in high demand for its various capacities, from large-scale solar projects to market education, sales, and fulfillment of recent distributed energy resource (DER) initiatives. Notably, RevoluSun customers already collectively form the largest residential VPP in Hawaii.

With a track record of over 10,000 residential solar installations and over 100 commercial systems across the state, the company saves its customers over $45 million annually in utility expenses. Based on delivering top-notch solar PV systems and fostering partnerships with industry leaders, their reputation solidifies RevoluSun's leadership in Hawaii's transition to sustainable energy solutions. Discover more at www.revolusun.com.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 96,337 employees worldwide. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana®, and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial, and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com.

Amana® is a registered trademark of Maytag Corporation or its related companies and is used under license. All rights reserved.

