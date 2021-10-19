Revolut increases its fair usage caps, offering U.S. consumers financial freedom

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolut, the global financial superapp, today announced it is offering some of its most popular features for free – including out-of-network ATM withdrawals up to $1,200, ten remittance payments, and commission-free cryptocurrency trading up to $200,000 per month – for U.S consumers. Starting today, Revolut users, current and new, will experience a significant increase in the fair usage caps across the app's products and services.

Since Revolut launched in the US in March 2020, the company has focused on refining its app to deliver the best user experience for customers across the country. Based on what Revolut is observing in-market, Gen-Z and Millennial consumers prefer free banking services and view financial success as an ongoing journey, not a destination. Now with Revolut, U.S. consumers have access to an app that meets their needs today, and offers a roadmap to achieve financial freedom.

Now with Revolut, U.S. consumers can open an account in minutes, obtain free virtual cards and/or physical debit card, and access unlimited, free in-network withdrawals and free out-of-network ATM withdrawals up to $1,200

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, remittance payments have reached exceptional levels globally. With Revolut's remittance feature, users can now send up to 10 international transfers per month fee-free to anyone with a bank account in 30 countries including the UK, France , Mexico , Philippines , Japan , Australia , India , and more. Within the US, customers can send unlimited free domestic transfers to other Revolut users.

Starting today, U.S. cryptocurrency traders using Revolut will be able to trade up to $200,000 per month, commission-free. Offering customers the ability to trade crypto for as little as $1 , Revolut is making it easier for consumers to explore the world of blockchain.

Instill smart money habits at an early age with Revolut Junior, an account for kids aged 6-17 to use, controlled by you. Starting today, U.S. consumers now get 5 free Junior accounts with co-parenting features as well as personalized cards and Junior app access for their kids.

The Revolut Perspective: Empowering Consumers through Financial Freedom

"In today's environment, when almost every aspect of our lives is rapidly changing, we've found U.S. consumers are desperate to take full control of their finances," said Ron Oliveira, U.S. CEO, Revolut. "By breaking down fees, we're empowering Revolut's U.S. customers to achieve financial freedom and drive their own financial journey, whether that be opening their first banking account, trading in new financial markets or sending money to loved ones overseas. Starting today, U.S. consumers can do all of that and more through Revolut."

Revolut is building the world's first truly global financial superapp to help people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 16 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than 150 million transactions a month. Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.

Disclaimer: Revolut is a financial technology company. Cryptocurrency services provided by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. Revolut Technologies Inc., and Metropolitan Commercial Bank do not provide, and are not responsible for, any cryptocurrency services. Not FDIC or SIPC Insured May Lose Value.

