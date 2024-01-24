Revolution Announces Acquisition of Canadian Recycler PolyAg Recycling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC (Revolution), a leading U.S. provider of ESG material solutions, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of PolyAg Recycling, LTD (PolyAg), a leading Canadian mechanical recycler of agricultural films. This strategic move marks a notable milestone in Revolution's ongoing commitment to increasing the company's recycling capacity as well as growing the footprint of the company's circular solutions across North America.

The acquisition of PolyAg is expected to benefit both businesses and the markets they serve by combining  PolyAg's existing operations with Revolution's extensive resources and expertise in the film recycling space. The Bashaw, Alberta based PolyAg began operations in 2019, offering a local recycling solution for used agriculture film–a market where EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) and Product Stewardship programs designed to drive toward the goal of increased recycling have been expanding in recent years. In Alberta, the Extended Producer Responsibility System went into effect in 2022, and both governments and non-governmental agencies have turned to recyclers such as PolyAg to help implement various innovative waste management programs to divert waste away from landfills and increase circularity in the ag market.

This partnership aligns with Revolution's strategic growth goals, including the company's recent expansion in Little Rock, AR where they invested in new blown film lines to produce specialty agriculture films. As Revolution expands further into the ag market, adding PolyAg's recycling capacity offers significant opportunities to better serve ag customers across the U.S. and Canadian markets with the company's holistic approach to collection, recycling and production of sustainable product solutions.

"We are excited about the possibilities that this acquisition brings to Revolution and our valued stakeholders," said Sean Whiteley, CEO of Revolution. "PolyAg has built an impressive business in a relatively short period of time, and by combining our strengths and expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver even more impactful sustainable solutions to our customers in the U.S and Canada."

Revolution is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for PolyAg and its employees. Current customers of PolyAg can expect uninterrupted service and support during this transition.

About Revolution
It's time to redefine possible. Revolution has been setting the standard in sustainable loop, high-performance plastic solutions for over 25 years with its recycling and manufacturing operations throughout the United States. Through the company's unique, circular approach to recycling and manufacturing, Revolution diverts over 300 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills every year, processing it into high-quality certified recycled resin and putting it back into sustainable products like trash can liners, reusable carryout bags, stretch film and construction films. revolutioncompany.com

About PolyAg
PolyAg Recycling Ltd. (PolyAg), a privately held company, was established in 2019 and operates an agriculture film plastic recycling plant based out of Bashaw, Alberta. Bashaw, a population of approximately 900 people, is located 1.5 hours south of Edmonton and 2.5 hours north of Calgary.     

