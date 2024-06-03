REVOLUTION BEAUTY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF PRODUCT SELECTION AT AMAZON

Revolution Beauty Expands Product Offerings on Amazon with Best-Sellers Now Available Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Beauty, the British-based cosmetics brand with leading quality products, announces expansion of product selection into the world's largest online retailer, Amazon. With notable launches joining Amazon's current offerings, including best-selling Skin Silk Serum Foundation and 5D Whip Lift Mascara, Revolution Beauty continues to grow the brand's accessibility both within the retailer and to online consumers.

Widely recognized as a trend-forward brand and known for delivering quality products with affordable prices, Revolution Beauty is one of the world's biggest players in the beauty space. With the expansion of Revolution Beauty offerings into Amazon, starting June 3, 2024, the brand continues to propel their presence and help to break down barriers that prevent people from enjoying beauty – be that price, product range, or availability. Revolution Beauty's new product assortment will include over 300 products, many of which are considered best-selling items with high-performance formulas, at an affordable price point.

The forthcoming Revolution Beauty collection at Amazon includes a range of cosmetics including the new Skin Silk Serum Foundation, a skin-loving serum foundation designed for subtle coverage and built for a second-skin effect. Additional complexion products include the new Bright Light Bronzing Drops, and Bright Light Glow Drops, formulated to illuminate skin for effortless radiance and an instant sun-kissed glow. Within the eye category, Amazon consumers can now shop the Fluffy Brow Filter Duo, featuring a 2-in-1 ultra-fine brow pencil and gel wax, alongside the best-selling 5D Whip Lift Mascara,, expertly designed for a long-lasting lifted lash look, making a powerful selection for both lashes and brows. Offering a range of color cosmetics, the Pout Bombs will be available in a variety of nourishing shades including Cookie, Glaze, and Kiss, that are perfect for plumping lips and offers high-shine hydration. To complement the full face of makeup products launching into Amazon, the Superfix Misting Spray will help lock in both complexion and color cosmetics for the ultimate long-lasting glam.

"With online purchases of beauty products at an all-time high, I am excited to announce that Revolution Beauty is expanding at Amazon with iconic products and trend-driven innovation that our community loves," says Erin Cast, President of Revolution Beauty North America. "Alongside Amazon, we are grateful to expand our presence within the U.S. market by offering a selection of Revolution Beauty products that will now be available to all Amazon consumers."

The expansion of Revolution Beauty at Amazon reinforces the brand's commitment to accessible and high-quality beauty solutions and emphasizes the products versatility, and inclusivity, encapsulating Revolution Beauty's ethos of 'Beauty for All.' The new Revolution Beauty selection will be available for purchase online at Amazon starting June 3, 2024, with additional launches set to be released with the online retailer throughout the year.

Revolution Beauty is a British-based cosmetics company available in over 75 countries worldwide, including leading cosmetics brand Makeup Revolution, Revolution Skincare and Haircare, Revolution Pro, I Heart Revolution and ReLove by Revolution. Established in 2014, Revolution Beauty exists to make amazing quality cosmetics, affordable for all. Revolution celebrates diversity and is proud to have a Zero Skin Retouch policy across all their assets and marketing. Revolution is 93% vegan (and growing), all their products are PETA-certified cruelty-free, Revolution has never tested on animals.

