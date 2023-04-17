REVOLUTION BEAUTY LAUNCHES A NEW COLLECTION AT WALMART

Relove by Revolution – an Exclusive $5 and Under Collection at Walmart

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Beauty, British-based authority in quality, cruelty-free and accessible skincare and cosmetics, announces their expansion into United States mass retailer, Walmart . Growing the brand's accessibility and availability within the United States, this expansion marks the fourth major retailer to carry the brand's growing cosmetic assortment within the past three years.

Known for delivering low cost, high quality cosmetics that have earned virality across social platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, Revolution Beauty is recognized as one of the world's biggest players in the fast beauty space. The brand boasts a cosmetics and skincare portfolio inclusive of innovative and cruelty-free products within their eight brands: Makeup Revolution, I Heart Revolution, Revolution PRO, Revolution Skincare, Revolution Haircare, XX Revolution and, new and exclusive to Walmart, Relove by Revolution.

Expanding into over 2,500 Walmart locations throughout the U.S., the competitively priced $5 and under Relove by Revolution assortment will include a variety of offerings, spanning from a full eyebrow and foundation collection to trend driven innovations, such as Freckle Pens, Brushes, and Water Activated Liners. In addition, Walmart will now carry several Revolution products, including Reloaded Eyeshadow Palettes, Loose Baking Powders, Blur Sticks. Currently, the Revolution Relove Long Lash Lengthening Mascara, Revolution Relove Power Lash Volume Mascara, and Revolution Relove Power Brow Fix Clear are the best-selling products from the collection to date.

President of Revolution Beauty USA Sara Staniford weighs in on the brand's continued growth for 2023, stating, "As we continue to build Revolution Beauty's presence within the United States, we are incredibly excited to cultivate a new relationship with Walmart. We are confident that our new Relove by Revolution collection will resonate with the Walmart shopper, and look forward to the many exciting elements that this collaboration will entail."

"At Walmart, our purpose is to help people save money and live better – and for beauty that means delivering on trend, customer inspired items at accessible prices," says Creighton Kiper, Vice President, Merchandising, Beauty, Walmart U.S. "That's why we are so excited to welcome Revolution Beauty and their new exclusive line, Relove by Revolution to our growing assortment, providing our customers an exciting new collection for an exceptional value, all at $5 or less."

Revolution Beauty is now available at Walmart locations nationwide and on walmart.com.

Makeup Revolution believes that feeling beautiful should be available to everyone and has been creating makeup for amazing value with astonishing quality for nearly a decade. Beauty should be accessible to all. Makeup Revolution, Revolutionary value & unbeatable Quality and 100% cruelty-free. It's a Makeup Revolution.

Makeup Revolution falls under Revolution Beauty PLC Umbrella, accompanied by I Heart Revolution, Revolution PRO and Revolution Skincare, Revolution Man, Revolution Haircare and BH Cosmetics. Revolution Beauty PLC is British-based, and available in over 60 countries worldwide. Revolution Beauty PLC was the fastest-growing beauty company in the UK (December 2018), according to The Sunday Times. Revolution Beauty celebrates diversity, embraces imperfection, encourages self-expression, and supports beauty in its many shapes and forms. All Revolution Beauty products are PETA-certified cruelty-free and never tested on animals. Revolution Beauty stands for Amazing Value, Astonishing Quality, Innovative Products, Beauty In Real Life, and is proudly ZERO RETOUCH & ZERO FILTER.

