REVOLUTION BEAUTY LAUNCHES 'FORTNITE' COLLECTION

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Beauty, British-based cosmetics and skincare brand for the masses, and Epic Games have teamed up for Revolution Beauty x Fortnite, the gaming phenomenon's first-ever beauty collaboration. Launching on May 27, the limited-edition collection will be available exclusively in-store and online at Walmart nationwide and on RevolutionBeauty.com.

The Revolution Beauty x Fortnite collaboration marks the latter's first-ever activation within the health and beauty space, delivering an expansive offering of 27 products across cosmetics, skincare and more. Inspired by the game and its characters including Peely, Supply Llama and Cuddle Team Leader, the collection aims to appeal to both the players behind the game's 500 million+ registered accounts worldwide and Revolution Beauty's expansive customer base, rallying them to squad up, put their game face on, and transform their look.

"We are incredibly proud and excited about the Revolution Beauty x Fortnite collaboration," states Sara Staniford, President of Revolution Beauty USA. "Pairing Revolution Beauty's competitively priced and high-quality products with this globally recognized game for their first-ever beauty collaboration, we are appreciative of the opportunity to engage with this incredible gaming community that also values creative freedom and color play."

Of the collection's 27 products, the Revolution Beauty x Fortnite collaboration is launching with key SKUs including the Revolution x Fortnite Peely Banana Mousse Mask, Revolution x Fortnite Supply Llama 9 Pan Shadow Palette, Revolution x Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Nail Polish and more. Visually impactful and touting highly pigmented and quality formulas, each product in the collection is affordably priced at $12 and under.

The Revolution Beauty x Fortnite collection will be available for purchase exclusively in-store and online at Walmart and RevolutionBeauty.com starting May 27, 2023.

Makeup Revolution believes that feeling beautiful should be available to everyone and has been creating makeup for amazing value with astonishing quality for nearly a decade. Beauty should be accessible to all. Makeup Revolution, Revolutionary value & unbeatable Quality and 100% cruelty-free. It's a Makeup Revolution.

Makeup Revolution falls under Revolution Beauty PLC Umbrella, accompanied by I Heart Revolution, Revolution PRO and Revolution Skincare, Revolution Man, Revolution Haircare and BH Cosmetics. Revolution Beauty PLC is British-based, and available in over 60 countries worldwide. Revolution Beauty PLC was the fastest-growing beauty company in the UK (December 2018), according to The Sunday Times. Revolution Beauty celebrates diversity, embraces imperfection, encourages self-expression, and supports beauty in its many shapes and forms. All Revolution Beauty products are PETA-certified cruelty-free and never tested on animals. Revolution Beauty stands for Amazing Value, Astonishing Quality, Innovative Products, Beauty In Real Life, and is proudly ZERO RETOUCH & ZERO FILTER.

With more than 500 million registered accounts worldwide, Fortnite is a place where you can create your own experiences or squad up in the iconic Battle Royale and action-packed Zero Build. Fortnite is an always evolving space where culture lives and players can create, watch and play alongside a global community with friends. Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services. Learn more at www.fortnite.com.

