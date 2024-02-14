REVOLUTION CANNABIS WORKERS RATIFY CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

Victory for Chicagoland Workers Comes After Lengthy Battle with Employer

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor Leads and Cannabis Guides at Enlightened Dispensary, a subsidiary of multi-state operator Revolution Cannabis, voted 20-1 in favor of ratifying their first collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 777.

"Dispensary workers overcame an incredible amount of adversity to secure this collective bargaining agreement, and its an honor to represent such a courageous and tenacious group of people," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "The labor movement in the cannabis industry is continuing to gain momentum because Teamsters contracts set higher standards for workers, period."

"The Teamsters are raising the bar for wages, working conditions, and representation at multi-state operators throughout the country," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "Through resilience and solidarity, cannabis workers in our union are securing transformative collective bargaining agreements."

The organizing victory marks a milestone for Local 777, which has successfully secured collective bargaining agreements at virtually all dispensaries it now represents. In addition to wage increases, improvements in the new contract at Enlightened include 11 paid holidays, a better scheduling policy, and employer-provided lunch or celebration on 4/20.

"We won our election almost two years ago, and bargaining this agreement was tough," said Ami Schneider, a Floor Lead and member of the Local 777 bargaining committee. "We were met with a lot of resistance, but we kept fighting and we persevered to finally see this process through. I am happy to finally have a ratified Teamsters contract that will offer us immediate pay increases, employment protections, and a voice in our workplace. This victory was long overdue."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to teamsters777.org/.

SOURCE Teamsters Local 777