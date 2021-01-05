Revolution Capital Acquires Atlantic Gateway Inc.

Acquisition brings Revolution's industry-leading customer service tools to clients across North America

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Revolution Capital, the leading provider of factoring & cash-flow financing in Canada and the United States, has acquired Atlantic Gateway Inc., a boutique factoring firm specializing in transportation factoring.

The consolidation is an important step towards standardizing customer service standards across the industry. The factoring services provided by Atlantic Gateway Inc. have been integral to the growth of numerous companies across North America who will now have access to industry-leading tools and resources. The move also extends Revolution Capital's market reach in both Canada and the United States.

"We're incredibly proud of the level of service we've been able provide to our clients and maintain for over a decade as a boutique firm," said Serge Chestak, CEO of Atlantic Gateway Inc. "With Revolution Capital, we now have the opportunity to take that same client-focused approach to the next level and apply it on a much larger scale."

Loren Shifrin, CEO of Revolution Capital agrees: "We're excited to provide Atlantic Gateway with a sustainable, client-focused approach to growth and we firmly believe that scaling the advantages of proven boutique firms is a win-win for everyone in the industry."

This is one of a series of recent acquisitions by Revolution Capital and solidifies its position as a leader in the factoring industry. Growth by acquisition is very much an integral part of Revolution's growth model and the acquisition of Atlantic Gateway Inc. is a strong addition to the company's portfolio.

ABOUT REVOLUTION CAPITAL

Revolution Capital is a factoring company with headquarters in Woodbridge, ON and a leader in both the Canadian & U.S. factoring industries. They are providers of trustworthy, transparent, and reliable lending which provides clients with financial stability and opportunities for growth. For more information, visit https://revinc.com/

ABOUT ATLANTIC GATEWAY INC.

Atlantic Gateway Inc. is a family owned and operated commercial account factoring business with over 10 years in the industry and 10 years in the transportation sector prior. Their breadth of experience and financial strength has not only helped them grow consistently, but also helped grow hundreds of companies from start-ups to established entities all across North America.

SOURCE Revolution Capital