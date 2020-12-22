Revolution Capital acquires Royal Financial Corp.

Move expands access to modernized industry-leading customer tools for large fleets across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Revolution Capital, the leading provider of factoring & cash- flow financing in Canada and the United States, has acquired Royal Financial Corp, specialists in transportation factoring for companies with large fleet operations.

The consolidation of front-facing resources will provide new and existing clients of Royal Financial Corp. access to state-of-the-art, industry leading online account management optimized for the needs of the fast-moving factoring industry and scalable to the needs of larger fleets, with room to grow. With this acquisition, Revolution Capital further extends its reach into the Canadian market and bolsters its already leading position in transportation factoring across Canada.

"Joining Revolution Capital is the best way for us to continue our commitment to best-in-class customer satisfaction and ease-of-use and we're excited about both the direction we'll be heading in and the room for continued growth," said Peter Baron, President of Royal Financial Corp.

Loren Shifirin, CEO of Revolution Capital echoes the sentiment: "Royal Financial Corp. has some of the highest client retention rates in the business and we're excited about pairing some of the best customer service in the industry with the best account management tools in the industry."

This is one of a series of recent acquisitions by Revolution Capital and solidifies its position as a leader in the factoring industry. Growth by acquisition is very much an integral part of Revolution's growth model and the acquisition of Royal Financial Corp. is a strong addition to the company's portfolio.

ABOUT REVOLUTION CAPITAL

Revolution Capital is a factoring company with headquarters in Woodbridge, ON and a leader in both the Canadian & U.S. factoring industries. They are providers of trustworthy, transparent, and reliable lending which provides clients with financial stability and opportunities for growth. For more information, visit https://revinc.com/

ABOUT ROYAL FINANCIAL CORP.

Royal Financial is a factoring company based in Concord, ON. Since 2013, their strong attention to customer service has facilitated both rapid growth and a client retention rate of over 98% – the industry's highest.

