Revolution Cooking Ended 2020 on a High Note, Receiving the GOOD DESIGN® Award

The 70 th edition of the award jury selected over 900 product designs and graphics from over 48 nations worthy of the Good Design® Award. The Revolution Toaster is one of the winners in the 'Household' category and has been recognized for its pioneering design with stainless steel body and large, full color display that enhances every kitchen countertop.

"We are honored to be conferred with our first Good Design® award," said Tom Klaff, CEO, Revolution Cooking. "We have worked with world class engineers and designers to offer a superior design and an unparalleled toasting experience from the inside out. This accolade is a great addition as we work on our upcoming innovations and continue building the Revolution Toaster's presence."

Motiv, an integrated creative studio specializing in branding, packaging and product design collaborated with Revolution Cooking to accomplish the unique design of the Revolution Toaster. "The chance to design a truly disruptive household appliance in a mature category does not come every day. Motiv's creative team seized this opportunity to leverage our extensive design chops to deliver on the lofty goals established by the Revolution team. Mission accomplished!" said Paul Metaxatos, Principal at Motiv Design.

Synonymous with the leading and best contemporary designs produced around the world, Good Design® is organized annually by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies. It covers new consumer products, graphics, and packaging designed and manufactured in Europe, Asia, Africa, and North and South America.

About Revolution Cooking

Founded in 2018, Revolution Cooking aims to liberate today's consumer from yesterday's technologies with dynamically different cooking performance. The Revolution Toaster represents the first change in toaster heating technology in over 100 years. The patented InstaGLO™ heating system offers a faster, hotter, more consistent, and precise heating experience that locks in moisture and flavor while delivering a perfectly crispy exterior.

Smart algorithms calculate optimal toast time based on food type, for the ideal toast every time. The Revolution Toaster is widely available at retailers such as Williams-Sonoma, Best Buy and Amazon, to name a few. Visit www.revcook.com for more information.

