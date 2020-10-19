Revolution Dating Offers Exclusive November Memberships to First Responders

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders sacrifice their time and their safety to keep everyone safe. During the global pandemic, they care for the sick and the most vulnerable. They take care of children and the elderly. They work long hours in uncertain environments during the pandemic. And like everyone else, they need love. Revolution Dating is an agency that cares about connecting those in the community who are the Ultimate heroes. Revolution Dating is offering exclusive Memberships for all First Responders who enroll this November. Call 561-630-9696. First Responders don't have time for Online Dating. Instead, they need a service that pre-screens and connects people through a Matchmaker.

Revolution Dating

Kelly Leary, the founder of Revolution Dating, has seen more than ever before that online daters have become intolerably disenchanted with the risky game of internet dating sites. At Revolution Dating, they meet everyone face to face safely, separating the good from the bad. Kelly's Team is not just setting up dates. They're changing lives, and what better time to start but now before the New Year?

November Special for First Responders: Call 561-630-XOXO (9696) or go to www.revolutiondating.com.

One-on-One Matchmaking

NOT Online Dating

Private and Confidential

90% Success Rate

All Clients Pre-Screened Representing Ages 21-80+

Speak to a LIVE Matchmaker Today.

During the Fall they see a huge increase of new applicants. Years ago, people used a dating service because they couldn't get a date. Today, they join because they're too busy to look or dislike online dating and the bar scene. Revolution Dating is an upbeat private relationship club set up to attract upwardly mobile singles from their late 20s to comfortably retired men and women in their early 80s. It's been celebrated on the cover of four magazines these past years. This month, they'll be featured in Jupiter Magazine and Stuart Magazine. Also, look for The Singles Scene columns by Revolution Dating founder Kelly Leary.

This Fall and Holiday season, hundreds of local people will spend this month together, thanks to Kelly Leary's team. LOVE is the answer. Today, do something spectacular. Everyone deserves love.

Exclusive memberships for all First Responders who enroll this November.

THE Florida Matchmaker will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays for new client interviews by demand.

Revolution Dating is a professional matchmaking service in Palm Beach, Florida owned by well-known Matchmaker and local Cupid Kelly Leary. Members enjoy the privilege of having a professional evaluate and match them with a mate who shares their goals and values. South Florida and Treasure Coast singles should inquire about www.revolutiondating.com.

