Revolution Diver Watch Indiegogo Campaign Nearly Doubles Original Target, Still Going Strong

Revolution Diver is a rugged new timepiece designed and built with high end materials and distinct features that embody the independent spirit of the American man.

Built from carefully sourced fully custom-designed parts, the Revolution Diver is an automatic, self-winding design built for longevity, function, performance and style.

"The Revolution Diver is an American-designed, sensibly priced product that will last for decades," said Walter Schofield, co-founder, Revolution Watch Company. "Nearly every case component is custom machined for this specific watch. It's a true heirloom-quality model that will satisfy active, style-conscious men, from generation to generation."

The fabrication process begins with a precision machined case made from a single piece of the highest grade 316 stainless steel. The case is a multi-piece compressor case design, with a 120-click, uni-directional dive timing bezel, an anodized aluminum insert and lume pip, all encasing a gloss black dial with raised indices that give a sense of depth.

The C3 Super-LumiNova that fills the indices, hour hands and lume pip glows brightly for easy viewing. A scratchproof sapphire crystal with anti-reflective inner coating protects the face and internal movement under even the most adverse conditions.

The Citizen-Miyota 9015 automatic, self-winding movement is normally reserved for watches costing many times the price. The smooth second hand rotation is even more striking given the diamond-shaped head of the second hand which grabs attention with its Superluminova and red highlights. A custom formed screw down, logo-signed crown emphasizes the attention to detail paid to every aspect of the Revolution Diver's design.

A case measuring 41mm in diameter and 14mm tall with 20 mm lug makes the Revolution Diver an ideal size for everyday use, yet it will remain water resistant to 300 meters. The rubber tropic strap and stainless steel shark mesh bracelet are designed for a wearer to transition from sports to formal wear, maintaining a level of high performance and sophistication throughout.

Equally adaptable for the office, nightlife or adventure, the Revolution Diver is constructed for the rigors of an active lifestyle. From the first moment a man weighs the heft, experiences the movement, and feels the custom-made build quality, he understands the care that went into creating a watch worthy of the Revolution brand. The number of high end components is a true rarity in the world of timepieces and adheres to the highest small-batch watchmaking standards.

Schofield added, "Until now, there was nothing like the Revolution Diver watch for less than $1,000. Aside from the precision automatic movement, our engineers and component manufacturers designed, tooled, prototyped and manufactured every single part from scratch. Its design will appeal to both the ardent and casual watch enthusiast."

Those interested in learning more about the Revolution Diver can visit https://igg.me/at/revwatchco. For a variety of hi-res. product photos, visit https://bit.ly/2JM6BxI.

Media Contact:

Adam Sohmer

adam@sohmerassoc.com

347-512-0066

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolution-diver-watch-indiegogo-campaign-nearly-doubles-original-target-still-going-strong-300669269.html

SOURCE Revolution Watch Company