Revolution Enterprises and Skyline Farms California Announce Synergistic Partnership in Desert Hot Springs, California

Skyline Farms California received temporary cannabis cultivation licenses from the California Department of Food and Agriculture to operate two cultivation and processing facilities, with nearly 32,000 square feet of total cultivation capacity. Both cultivation and processing capabilities will be located in Coachillin Canna-Park, one of the most innovative cannabis-focused real estate platforms in California. Revolution, on behalf of Skyline, will manufacture the highest quality cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for medical marijuana card holders and the adult use market.

The partnership leverages Revolution's expertise operating large scale state-of-the-art facilities in a highly regulated cannabis market in Illinois. Revolution utilizes top quality operating procedures, aimed at creating the most efficacious and consistent cannabis-based product driven by proprietary genetics. The partnership also brings Revolution's comprehensive and established line of cannabis products and brands to the California market.

"Revolution's leadership adds decades of success and experience in a multitude of industries to the Skyline platform. The benefits of partnering with one of the country's leaders in this industry are immeasurable. We share a vision, and I couldn't be more thrilled to bring Skyline into the Revolution family. Together we will revolutionize the California cannabis industry and set the standard in this quickly evolving market," said Asad Yusuf, CEO of Skyline Farms California.

"We are also thrilled to announce this partnership, as a continuing step of our strategic national expansion efforts. As we move forward, our priorities remain in meeting our customer demand, giving back to the communities which we serve, and creating the highest quality cannabis products strictly compliant with relevant laws and regulations," said Mark de Souza, CEO of Revolution Enterprises.

Skyline expects to commence growing operations in Fall 2018.

About Revolution Enterprises

Revolution Enterprises is changing the way people worldwide think about and access high-quality cannabis. Our brands strategically capture distinct segments of this rapidly evolving marketplace and are unified by our ethos that everyone has the right to life, liberty, and cannabis.

The firm's key objective is to become the most valuable global cannabis brand, leading the industry in the areas of scientific research, highest quality manufacturing standards, compliance, and accurate formulations, while providing the cannabis industry and communities with compassionate care, education and experiences that significantly enhance quality of life.

Revolution employs more than 75 employees in Chicago and Central Illinois. Revolution won approval for two medical cannabis cultivation licenses in Illinois, and preapproval for a dispensary license in Maryland. Revolution's current manufacturing capacity in Illinois exceeds 150,000 square feet, with the ability to more than double its cultivation space to 400,000 square feet, as the Illinois market matures.

