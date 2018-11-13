Revolution Enterprises Appoints Tony Hunter and Jim Oliff to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Enterprises ("Revolution" or "Company"), a national leader in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tony Hunter and Mr. Jim Oliff to its Board of Directors. Mr. Hunter, former CEO of Tribune Publishing and Publisher of the Chicago Tribune, and Mr. Oliff, former Vice Chairman and Board Member of CME Group, will join the company to help its growth in the emerging national cannabis market.



"Tony and Jim are both inspirational and innovative leaders with a wealth of knowledge in transforming industries," said Mark de Souza, CEO of Revolution Enterprises. "They bring Revolution a multitude of leadership experience, from publishing and digital media to global level financial services and capital markets. Both will be outstanding additions to our Board of Directors."

"The cannabis industry is undergoing greater acceptance and enormous change. I am excited by this opportunity to work with an incredible management team, excellent facilities, and a Board that is focused on being a leading supplier and thought leader for the industry," said Jim Oliff, who additionally has a personal connection to medical cannabis, being currently treated for cancer.



"As the cannabis sector continues to undergo transformative change, I'm confident that Revolution's leadership team is poised to play a meaningful role in establishing the appropriate regulatory guidelines and creating an evolving product portfolio to capitalize on the emerging demand," said Tony Hunter, an advocate of alternative, natural treatments for people suffering from chronic illnesses and diseases.



Background on Jim Oliff



Jim Oliff is an experienced Board of Directors member with strengths in the financial services industry. Mr. Oliff is the former Vice Chairman, and member of the Board of Directors for CME Group (Chicago Mercantile Exchange). He has a proven history of strategic planning, regulatory technology, and financial technology, and is skilled in risk management, foreign exchange, options, and derivatives.



Mr. Oliff is a long-time Chairman and member of Board of Directors of listed small cap, large cap and not for profit organizations both in the U.S. and the UK. Jim has served as Deputy Chairman and Board Member at FFastFill, PLC, an AIM listed technology company that designs and delivers application services for the electronic trading community, primarily focusing on global listed derivatives markets; the company was sold in 2012.



Mr. Oliff now serves as a Board Member of another AIM listed company, KRM22, plc. The company is developing a real time enterprise risk management system that provides real time diagnostics and a dashboard across all the firm's functions. He also serves as an Advisory Board member of a dairy introducing broker, the ICE Benchmark Administration Precious Metals Oversight Committee. In that capacity, he helps to police the London Gold and Silver Fixings and a not for profit organization, America Needs You-Illinois. Jim has a JD from Northwestern University Law School, Evanston, IL, and a BA from, Brandeis University, Waltham, MA.



Background on Tony Hunter



Tony Hunter is an accomplished media-operating executive who served as CEO of Tribune Publishing and Publisher of the Chicago Tribune; he is known for his success as an architect of change and a leader of business transformation. As Chairman of Nucleus Marketing Solutions, Tony currently works closely with publishing executives and organizations to navigate the digital landscape.



Tony's experience leading an organization through a period of radical change and disruption has refined his approach to leadership and transforming organizations. Tony and his team embraced the digital disruption, creating a portfolio of digital solutions and strategic partnerships to capitalize on emerging marketplace opportunities.



Mr. Hunter is the former chair of the News Media Alliance, Chair Emeritus of Metropolitan Family Services, and a United Way board member Tony is a non-practicing CPA, and earned his BA from Coe College and his MBA from DePaul University.



About Revolution Enterprises



Revolution Enterprises is changing the way people worldwide think about and access high-quality cannabis. Our brands strategically capture distinct segments of this rapidly evolving marketplace and are unified by our ethos that everyone has the right to life, liberty, and cannabis.



For more visit: http://www.revolutionenterprises.org



