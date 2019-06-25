Revolution Enterprises Congratulates Governor Pritzker and Illinois Legislative Leaders for Enacting Adult-Use Cannabis Law

ELMHURST, Ill., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark de Souza, CEO of Revolution Enterprises (a multi-state, Illinois-based cannabis operator), today congratulated Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders for enacting the state's landmark, adult-use cannabis law, which sweepingly reforms not only Illinois's cannabis sector, but the industry's social equity and economic development in communities statewide. De Souza joins the Governor and lawmakers in Chicago today for the signing ceremony.

"Governor Pritzker and our legislative leaders have recognized through this law that any opportunity to advance the legal cannabis industry must also address how the war on drugs continues to afflict communities," de Souza said. "By removing thousands of cannabis misdemeanors and producing thousands of jobs across the state, they have done an extraordinary service to jumpstart communities across Illinois."

The historic legislation became law through the efforts of Governor Pritzker, Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, and a bipartisan group of state legislators, including State Senator Heather Steans and State Representatives Kelly Cassidy, Sonya Harper, Toi Hutchinson, Jehan Gordon-Booth, Jason Barickman, and Bob Morgan. Illinois is the eleventh state, in addition to Washington, D.C., to legalize cannabis for adult use, and the first to implement a regulated marketplace via the state legislature rather than a ballot initiative.

As CEO of Revolution, de Souza served on Governor Pritzker's transition team to advise on matters related to agriculture, the state's largest industry. De Souza called special attention to the legislation's social equity components, which include expunging certain criminal misdemeanors from individuals' records. A mission-driven company, Revolution and its executives, including de Souza and Justin Staples (President of Revolution's Illinois Retail Division and a former NFL player for the Tennessee Titans), are committed to supporting social equity efforts, including through helping minority entrepreneurs, operators and investors to participate in the industry.

Revolution operates a dispensary in Mount Prospect, Illinois and will bring a second site online after the recreational marketplace opens. Additionally, the company houses its state-of-the-art cannabis-cultivation facility in Delavan, Illinois, and will continue to expand its growing capacity and line of health and wellness, consumer-packaged goods across a wide swath of products as the sector braces for the recreational marketplace to open on January 1, 2020.

About Revolution Enterprises

Based in Illinois, Revolution Enterprises is an industry-leading, multi-state operator that is revolutionizing the way legal cannabis is grown, sold, packaged, and consumed. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by genetic research, to produce superior cannabis medicine and a wide variety of cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods, from food and beverages to topicals and pet products.

