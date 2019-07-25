Revolution Expands Its Branding and Sales Initiatives With Executive Hiring

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Entertainment Services ("Revolution") is pleased to announce the recent addition of Natalie Husch to its leadership team, among other hires, to support the company's continued growth in the entertainment payroll space.

Natalie Husch joins Revolution as Executive Director of Production Accountant Sourcing. Natalie is an accomplished industry veteran and has worked with production accountants for over 35 years, finding the right opportunities for people that help advance careers. She will be responsible for creating awareness of the Revolution brand as well as continue her journey in connecting great people with great companies. Prior to joining Revolution, Natalie held key positions at entertainment payroll companies GreenSlate and EASE and was instrumental in their growth.

"I am very excited to welcome Natalie to the Revolution family. Natalie brings to us and our customers tremendous experience and knowledge of our space and is respected throughout the industry for her passion to the craft," states Sukhi Pabla, Revolution's CAO.

Revolution takes pride in creating customizable technology solutions that help production and finance teams with efficiency and cost savings. Revolution's vision is not to be just another payroll company claiming to be better than the others, but to prove it by walking the talk. Its 99% client retention rate speaks for itself. Natalie will play a key role in continuing this initiative.

"I walk into Revolution to work with a group of people full of the energy and innovation that will bring us to the next level," said Natalie. "Having worked in entertainment payroll for 35 years, it is astonishing how progressively old school Revolution is – the perfect amalgam of modern tools and technology with an old-fashioned emphasis on customer service and pride of workmanship. Not being held back by bandaged legacy technology or layers of red tape, management enables the team to be instantly responsive to any client need. The industry has long needed this. It is refreshing to be in an environment where the emphasis of management is, truly, customer first."

Revolution is Employer of Record ("EOR") payroll service in the motion picture industry, providing innovative technology solutions and personalized customer service. As an EOR, Revolution is responsible for crew and talent union and non-union payroll, taxes, workers' compensation and benefits in all 50 states and Canada. With offices in California, Georgia, New York and Canada, Revolution has grown exponentially while just a few years in operation. For more information, visit revolutiones.com.

