Revolution Foods Applauds San Francisco Unified School District for Providing 5 Million Free, Healthy Meals to Local Families

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods , a leading provider of healthy school and community meals nationwide, today congratulated its partner, San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD), for a major milestone achievement — providing 5 million free meals to the San Francisco community since March 2020. Since the start of the pandemic, SFUSD has been able to offer nourishing, culturally relevant meals to San Francisco families in need, and its success is driven by its dedicated staff and partners like Revolution Foods and community-based organizations. They are realizing the power of public-private partnerships in actively addressing food insecurity — which was exponentially exacerbated by the pandemic. The partnerships are a stellar model of positive system-wide change, which can be replicated in communities across the nation.

"These meals are very important for my family because they are healthy and this way I can feed my children during the week," said Iris Avila, SFUSD parent. Another parent, Norbelina Ruiz, stated, "It means a lot; it's a big help for both the kids and me. It's important because kids need nourishment and foods like fruits, vegetables and milk are what they need for their growth and development."

In the company's continued effort to drive citywide wellness alongside SFUSD, Revolution Foods has designed, sourced, produced and delivered healthy, freshly prepared and dignified meals, including breakfast, lunch, snacks and supper to San Francisco families. Offerings include culturally relevant items like Korean BBQ beef bowls and chicken tamales, as well as fresh produce such as red potatoes and organic baby spinach, that are customized based on community taste preferences. These meals are packaged in multi-day family kits, which can be picked up weekly at 20 sites across the city or delivered to the homes of students with disabilities or special dietary needs. All meals are free thanks to federal reimbursements, regardless of eligibility.

"I am extremely grateful for our partners at SFUSD and want to thank school leaders across the nation for serving their communities. It takes a village and innovative thinking to support families and communities right now, and we hope that others across the country follow suit," said Kristin Groos Richmond, CEO and co-founder of Revolution Foods. "Unique products like multi-day meal kits containing prepared meals that can be reheated by families regardless of the types of kitchens, alongside fresh produce, as well as creative distribution methods — including door-to-door delivery for the most vulnerable families — have helped San Francisco residents remain nourished throughout these difficult times."

As the only school and community meals provider on a national level to offer a branded platform that utilizes a clean-label supply chain, Revolution Foods' chef-crafted meals are made from carefully considered ingredients sourced from national and local vendors that are free of artificial colors, flavors and sweeteners. Revolution Foods currently designs, produces and delivers 2 million meals per week to over 180 cities across the U.S., including Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Austin, Denver, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles.

Families looking for ways to receive free, nutritious meals should visit SFUSD's school nutrition website . For more information on Revolution Foods, visit RevolutionFoods.com .

About Revolution Foods

Founded in 2006, Revolution Foods is committed to social justice by transforming citywide wellness and making healthy, chef-crafted, culturally relevant and dignified food accessible to all. The company's innovative approach began with serving freshly prepared, healthy meals to students in the San Francisco Bay Area. Today, the company designs, produces and delivers over 2 million meals per week to various sites across 18 states, including community feeding programs, childhood education centers, districts, charter schools and afterschool youth programs. Committed to combating food insecurity, Revolution Foods is a certified B Corporation — recognized by B Lab with the COVID-19 Impact Award — aiming to drive systems change and a brighter future for our nation. For more information, visit RevolutionFoods.com .

