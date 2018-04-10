Revolution Foods Builds New Culinary Center to Provide Chef-Crafted, Kid-Inspired Healthy School Meals to Greater Boston Area

"Since the beginning of our partnership, Revolution Foods has embraced our mission to make sure every student has access to healthy and nutritious foods in order to be well fed and successful in the classroom," said BPS Superintendent Tommy Chang. "We're committed to working together to improve the quality of our school food program and to delivering sustainable meals featuring local foods whenever possible."

Revolution Foods has served fresh and healthy breakfast and lunches for BPS since Fall 2017. In addition to expanding its operational capacity in a new culinary center, the company has also accomplished the following significant milestones in recent months:

Served over 5.3 million meals across 84 campuses in Boston , featuring chef-crafted and kid-inspired menu items, including mini cheese omelets with whole grain French toast sticks, chicken drumsticks with rice and collard greens, veggie chef salad, and BBQ-rubbed chicken breast sandwiches served on whole wheat buns.

, featuring chef-crafted and kid-inspired menu items, including mini cheese omelets with whole grain French toast sticks, chicken drumsticks with rice and collard greens, veggie chef salad, and BBQ-rubbed chicken breast sandwiches served on whole wheat buns. Created over 80 new jobs in the Boston community.

community. Expanded capacity to produce more than 750,000 meals per week and streamlined operations enabling a wider selection of fresh local and regional produce, high quality proteins, and rBST-free dairy products.

Hired Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Excellence, Chef Clifton Lyles , to steward culinary development and expand menu offering that are culturally relevant to Boston , including bean and cheese pupusas and sweet potato-crusted fish sandwiches.

, to steward culinary development and expand menu offering that are culturally relevant to , including bean and cheese pupusas and sweet potato-crusted fish sandwiches. Partnered with the local chapter of Food Corps to develop nutrition education programs in schools including monthly vegetable tastings for students and families.

"At the core of our partnership with Boston Public Schools is a shared dedication to championing healthy family nutrition and city-wide wellness in the Boston community," said Kristin Groos Richmond, CEO and co-founder of Revolution Foods. "Our recent investments in our new culinary center and ongoing local partner programs signal our deep commitment to building lifelong healthy eaters with chef-crafted, kid-inspired meals to ultimately expand our service to other community and school partners to make healthy meals even more accessible. We're focused on ensuring that all students get the proper nutrition they need to fuel success both in and out of the classroom."

As the leading national school meal provider to offer a national clean label supply chain, Revolution Foods creates healthy meals made from wholesome ingredients free of artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners. The new Boston facility sources ingredients from local providers, enabling the company to provide a great balance of real foods and nutritious, high-quality meals that are culturally relevant to the communities they serve.

Revolution Foods currently serves over 2.5 million meals per week to more than 2,000 schools and community sites throughout the U.S, including San Francisco, Austin, Texas, Newark, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. For more information on Revolution Foods visit RevolutionFoods.com.

ABOUT REVOLUTION FOODS:

Founded in 2006 by two moms on a mission to transform the way America eats, Revolution Foods set out to solve the problem of limited access to healthy meals. The company's innovative approach began with serving freshly prepared, healthy meals to students in schools nationwide, and the company is now serving over 2.5 million chef-crafted and kind-inspired school meals every week in 15 states. Revolution Foods aims to promote overall family wellness by equipping parents, teachers and students with valuable tools and resources to continue positive nutrition education beyond the lunch line, such as its Feeding Good program, which includes a mobile educational kitchen, nutrition advocacy partnerships, and school grants program. Revolution Foods aims to drive systems change—from policy and food systems evolution to driving positive student academic and health outcomes, the company is setting the standard for how businesses can build a brighter future for our nation's youth and families. Revolution Foods was listed in 2015 among Fast Company's 50 Most Innovative Companies.

