Revolution Foods Delivers Free Home Meals to L.A. Seniors in Need

City of L.A. Partnership Expands Meal Access for Homebound Seniors 60 and Over

COMMERCE, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods, one of California's largest providers of healthy meals to schools and communities in need, has partnered with the City of Los Angeles to deliver meals to homebound seniors facing food insecurity and mobility challenges. Seniors 60 and over living in Los Angeles can sign up to receive five free healthy meals per week delivered to their homes at www.revolutionfoods.com/signup .

The partnership with the City of L.A. represents Revolution Foods' latest expansion of its senior meals service, which includes programs in Kern County, West Covina and 19 communities in the San Gabriel Valley through a partnership with the YWCA San Gabriel Valley. With more than 1,000 seniors participating in the L.A. program, Revolution Foods, a Public Benefit Corporation, now provides more than 16,000 meals per week to California seniors.

"This partnership with the City of L.A. is a significant step toward ensuring that homebound seniors do not go hungry," said Dominic Engels, CEO of Revolution Foods. "Nearly 40% of low-income seniors in California face food insecurity, and we're committed to expanding our senior meal services across the state to tackle the tremendous and growing need."

The L.A. City Council earmarked funding for 5,800 seniors to join the Rapid Response Senior Meals Program last November. While the program is available to anyone 60 and over living in Los Angeles, the city is focusing efforts on serving low-income and homebound seniors in underserved neighborhoods, including South L.A., Southeast L.A., Boyle Heights, Pacoima and North Hills.

"Our goal is to serve those that need it the most," Engels said. "Seniors with significant social and economic needs – those who live in poverty or cannot access food easily because they're homebound or medically frail – this program is designed for them."

Revolution Food prepares healthy, low-sodium meals in its kitchens, then freezes the food for delivery once a week so seniors can reheat meals at their convenience. A six-week menu of more than 30 different meals caters to diverse tastes and cultural preferences. Favorites include turkey burgers, lemon dijon chicken, tuna casserole, beef stew and lemon breaded fish filet. In satisfaction surveys, 73% of seniors rated the meal program a five out of five, and 94% gave the program a score of four or higher.

Seniors can register for meals in Revolution Foods partner communities at www.revolutionfoods.com/signup .

About Revolution Foods:

Revolution Foods is on a mission to provide equitable access to healthy and nutritious meals for all. Serving more than 35 million meals annually, a diverse team of over 800 employees freshly prepares and delivers meals directly to K-12 schools and senior communities across California and Nevada. Founded in 2006, Revolution Foods is a certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit revolutionfoods.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Revolution Foods