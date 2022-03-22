Revolution Foods Names Tammy Wincup as President and Chief Commercial Officer

WIth a proven record of growth and impact in education technology, digital media, and venture capital, Wincup joins leading healthy meal provider to continue the company's scale and growth.

OAKLAND, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods today announced the hiring of Tammy Wincup as the company's President and Chief Commercial Officer. Wincup most recently served as president of Protocol, a digital media company founded under the POLITICO Media Group, and Chief Operating Officer for EVERFI, an education technology company. She brings more than 25 years of strategic and operational business experience to help drive Revolution Foods' next chapter of accelerated growth.

"This is an exciting, new chapter for Revolution Foods," said Dominic Engels, CEO of Revolution Foods. "Tammy brings an incredible wealth of business, government and education knowledge at a time when the company is focused on serving our K-12 customers and expanding to new markets. Tammy will be key to strengthening our partnerships to promote health and wellness for all communities."

"At a time when health and wellness and food insecurity are top of mind, Revolution Foods is playing a critical role in the lives of students, families, schools and communities," said Wincup. "Access to healthy foods is an issue all Americans can get behind and I am honored to return to education and impact work to help carry on Revolution Foods' growth."

Before Protocol, Tammy served as a Senior Advisor to The RISE Fund, the $2 billion global impact fund led by private equity firm TPG, and nearly a decade as Chief Operating Officer of EVERFI, a leading social impact edtech company focused on using digital learning to teach critical skills, including in over 20,000 K-12 schools.

Prior to EVERFI, Tammy's career was in international development, including serving in the U.S. Department of State from 2001 - 2006, where she helped develop the Middle East Partnership Initiative, a $300 million fund focused on economic and education foreign assistance to the Middle East. Early in her career, Tammy worked in South Africa, Egypt and Sri Lanka leading education and economic growth projects for Price Waterhouse's International Strategy Group.

Tammy is a Pahara – Aspen Institute Fellow, an independent member of the Rethink Education investment committee, and is also active with a number of public charter schools and non-profit education boards in the Washington, D.C. area.

About Revolution Foods

Founded in 2006, Revolution Foods is a public benefit corporation committed to transforming citywide wellness and making healthy, chef-crafted, culturally relevant meals accessible to all. The company has designed, produced and delivered over 500 million meals to various sites across 23 states, including community feeding programs, childhood education centers, districts, public charter schools, senior programs, and afterschool youth programs. Committed to combating food insecurity, Revolution Foods is a certified B Corporation — recognized by B Lab with the COVID-19 Impact Award — aiming to drive systems change and a brighter future for our nation. The company has consistently been named one of the fastest growing inner city job creators in the US, in addition to being a member of the prestigious Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) Top 100 Companies. In 2021, the company was recognized as one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies 2021". For more information, visit RevolutionFoods.com .

CONTACT: Alyssa Miller, [email protected], 973-615-1292

SOURCE Revolution Foods