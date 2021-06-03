Revolution Global Announces Finance Industry Veteran and Cannabis Investor Jared Cohen as Head of Corporate Development

CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaling its mission to make top-quality cannabis more accessible for consumers and patients, leading multi-state operator Revolution Global announces legacy Wall Street executive Jared Cohen as its new Head of Corporate Development.

Cohen offers a rare combination of industry experience – from more than 15 years leading traditional private and public investments to his past five years as a senior executive in the legal cannabis sector. An entrepreneur at heart, Cohen is prepared to spearhead Revolution's plans for organic growth and acquisition.

"We are excited to deploy Jared's investment expertise to enhance Revolution's capabilities in sourcing, structuring and closing capital market transactions, joint ventures and acquisitions," said Oleg Movchan, a member of Revolution's Board of Directors. "What makes his background truly unique is his most recent involvement in the cannabis industry from both operating and investment perspectives. Revolution is at a key inflection point and poised for significant growth. Jared's leadership in corporate development will help drive our execution strategy and help us reach our ambitions objectives with respect to growth trajectory and value creation."

Most recently, Cohen served as a member of the Board of Directors and Head of Strategy for Grassdoor, a leading California cannabis delivery platform. Grassdoor provides on-demand and pre-scheduled cannabis deliveries to consumers and also powers the direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms for many of California's leading brands. Cohen helped guide Grassdoor's rapid growth and expansion into Northern California, with Business Insider naming the company one of the "5 top cannabis startups that VCs can't stop talking about" in early 2021.

Previously, Cohen co-founded the Glass House Group, a vertically integrated California cannabis operator, which boasted the second highest 2020 flower sales in the state. At Glass House Group, Cohen served as Chief Investment Officer, guiding the company's mergers & acquisitions strategy, and helping oversee the build-out of manufacturing, distribution, and brand aggregation.

"I am excited to join Revolution, which has already cemented its reputation as a company that grows and produces premium products based on research and development and makes cannabis accessible at a retail level to all consumers," Cohen said. "With a growing multi-state footprint, Revolution is ready to launch as a true national player, and I look forward to partnering with the rest of the team to realize this vision."

Prior to Cohen's involvement in the cannabis industry, he spent 10 years at Fortress Investment Group in New York and California as a Partner/Managing Director in the Credit Funds focusing on event-driven and special situation investment opportunities. Before joining Fortress, Cohen was a Vice President at Merrill Lynch in a principal investing role and began his finance career as an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley.

About Revolution Global

Based in Illinois, Revolution Global is an industry-leading, multi-state cannabis operator that is revolutionizing the way legal cannabis is scientifically designed, grown, sold, packaged, and consumed. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by genetic research, to produce superior cannabis medicine and a wide variety of cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods, from infused products and beverages to topicals. In addition to Illinois, Revolution also operates in Florida, Arkansas, and Maryland. For more, visit www.revolutionenterprises.org .

