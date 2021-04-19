Revolution Global Opens Flagship Dispensary in Schaumburg, Illinois

The unique cannabis brand is on a mission to create a more accessible and inclusive industry, with staff members dedicated to making every patient and customer feel welcomed. Expressed in its motto "Come as You Are", Enlightened™ dispensaries and retailers emphasize the importance of cannabis education, identifying the products and strains that best fit each user's specific needs.

Operated by the leading Chicago-based cannabis company Revolution Global, Enlightened is well positioned to contribute to Illinois' skyrocketing cannabis market. So far this year, the state has generated upwards of $86.5 million in cannabis tax dollars, outpacing liquor tax revenue for the first time.

"Revolution is proud to call Illinois our home state, with local officials who have set the gold standard of legal cannabis regulations," said Dusty Shroyer, President and COO of Revolution, which operates the Enlightened™ brand. "Schaumburg and Mount Prospect are dream locations for Enlightened™ to plant its flag and we're thrilled to expand our footprint, extending our world-class cannabis and people-centric mission to more consumers across Illinois."

Serving as the brand's Illinois flagship store, Enlightened Schaumburg boasts approximately 4,500 square feet of retail space and offers something for everyone. The distinctive Enlightened location provides an educational hands-on experience, with mobile budtenders (known as cannabis guides) and glass display cases showcasing a range of product throughout the store.

Community members are invited to attend the Schaumburg grand opening event on Friday, April 30, for COVID-safe outdoor festivities, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM CST, followed by food and entertainment throughout the day. In support of local residents, a percentage of total sales from April 30 through May 2 will be donated to the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry .

The medical cannabis dispensary New Age Care, which has served patients in Mount Prospect since 2015, is also being rebranded to join the Enlightened™ family this month. Revolution is currently finalizing New Age Care renovation and expansion, to relaunch as an adult-use and medicinal cannabis retailer, now known as Enlightened™ Mount Prospect.

The Enlightened™ Schaumburg and Mount Prospect locations will both offer unique loyalty programs for frequent customers.

About COVID-19 Safety Measures

The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority. Enlightened™ is committed to following the COVID-19 guidelines determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health officials. Masks are required at all times inside stores and throughout the grand opening event. We have also implemented strict social distancing and sanitization protocols, as well as touchless payment systems.

About Enlightened™

With dispensaries in Arkansas, Illinois, and Maryland, Enlightened™ is a national cannabis brand that focuses on empowering and educating all cannabis consumers. The Enlightened™ team is dedicated to bringing the best of the plant to all communities with trust, transparency and expertise, catering to each customer's individual needs. Powered by a knowledgeable and welcoming staff to provide a quality experience at every budget, Enlightened™ customers can enjoy a range of high-quality cannabis-infused products and beverages. For more information on Enlightened™, please visit enlighteneddispensary.com .

Enlightened™ Instagram: @EnlightenedDispensary

Enlightened™ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ENLTND

Enlightened™ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enlightened-dispensary

About Revolution Global

Based in Illinois, Revolution Global is an industry-leading, multi-state cannabis operator that is revolutionizing the way legal cannabis is scientifically designed, grown, sold, packaged, and consumed. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by genetic research, to produce superior cannabis medicine and a wide variety of cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods, from infused products and beverages to topicals. In addition to Illinois, Revolution also operates in Florida, Arkansas and Maryland. For more information, visit revolutionenterprises.org.

Contact:

Emily Seeley

[email protected]

(202) 420-8449

SOURCE Enlightened