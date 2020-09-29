Revolution Global Sets The Standard At Inaugural 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Illinois

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Global, a Chicago-based, multi-state cannabis company, swept the inaugural High Times Cannabis Cup Illinois, placing first in six out of the seven categories. High Times, a monthly magazine founded in 1974 to cover cannabis counterculture, has held the Cannabis Cup series every year since the competition was founded in Amsterdam in 1988. Today, High Times hosts a series of Cannabis Cups, bringing the events to the United States in 2010.

Revolution Global won the following Cannabis Cup Illinois prizes for its world-class cannabis products:

Indica Flower First Place : Florida Orange by Revolution Global

by Revolution Global Hybrid Flower First Place: Gorilla'd Cheese by Revolution Global

Gorilla'd Cheese by Revolution Global Sativa Flower First Place : Turbo Lemon Cake by Revolution Global

Turbo Lemon Cake by Revolution Global Pre-Rolls First Place : Rocket Raspberry Bellini by Revolution Global

Rocket Raspberry Bellini by Revolution Global Concentrates First Place: Gorilla Glue #4 by Revolution Global

Gorilla Glue #4 by Revolution Global Vape Pens First Place: Terp Tank Florida Orange by Revolution Global

by Revolution Global Edibles Third Place: Fudgies Rich Chocolatey Bites by Revolution Global

"At Revolution, we work day and night to ensure that all of our products are the result of a science-driven cultivation process to achieve the highest possible quality. Our state-of-the-art laboratory gives Revolution scientists the ability to breed elite cannabis strains and foster the most desirable properties, helping us to continue pushing the pace of innovation in the industry," said Dustin Shroyer, COO of Revolution Global. "We thank the judges of Cannabis Cup Illinois for recognizing our efforts and look forward to coming back next year."

2020 marked the debut year for Cannabis Cup Illinois, as adult-use cannabis became legal in Illinois this January. Given that Cannabis Cup Illinois was held digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, High Times opened up its judging process to members of the public, with 224 judges for each of its categories. Both medical and adult-use cannabis products could be entered, as long as they were grown and produced in the state at a facility approved by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Revolution operates a 75,000 square foot state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Illinois, with a second 75,000 square foot growing facility scheduled to be completed on Revolution's 80-acre campus next year. All of the cannabis strains entered in the Cannabis Cup were bred in Delavan and are proprietary to Revolution.

