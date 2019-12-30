Revolution Global Statement on Illinois's Adult-Use Cannabis Launch

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below find a statement from Mark de Souza, CEO of Revolution Global, a Chicago-based, multi-state cannabis company, on the opening of Illinois's adult-use market. Revolution currently operates a 75,000 square foot cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Illinois, with a second 75,000 square foot growing facility scheduled to be complete by June. Construction on Revolution's 80-acre Delavan campus will continue six days a week until 2022 to meet demand in Illinois, adding 500,000 square feet of greenhouse and a processing center.

"Today is historic not only for Illinois, but for the U.S. cannabis industry. The Illinois adult-use market has enormous potential to do good for the state and all Illinoisans. Today would not have been possible without the tireless work of countless individuals in government, cannabis, and community groups who saw the power and potential of the plant."

de Souza served on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's transition team and advised on the state's landmark cannabis law, particularly the social equity component. Revolution mentors black entrepreneurs in the process of applying for cannabis licenses and continues to advocate for policies and practices that enable and encourage people of color to own, lead, and grow cannabis businesses.

Based in Illinois, Revolution Global is an industry-leading, multi-state cannabis operator that is revolutionizing the way legal cannabis is scientifically designed, grown, sold, packaged, and consumed. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by genetic research, to produce superior cannabis medicine and a wide variety of cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods, from food and beverages to topicals and pet products. In addition to Illinois, Revolution also operates in Florida, Arkansas and Maryland.

