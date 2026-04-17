Revolution MD Secures United States Patent for AI-Powered Controlled-Substance Oversight System

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution MD, a leader in safe, controlled delivery of high-risk medications like opioids and other controlled substances today announced the issuance of its patent for a groundbreaking global drug delivery monitoring and authorization.

The patented system integrates smart delivery devices equipped with location sensors and advanced biometric monitoring. These devices track real-time dose delivery, frequency, and patient genetic, physiological, and psychological responses. Using artificial intelligence, the platform analyzes location patterns across devices, detects anomalies as they emerge, and automatically generates actionable reports.

"This isn't just another medical device," said Josh Kimmel, President and founder. "It took a tremendous amount of effort, patience and investment over seven years to finally be awarded this game changing patent that will save lives. We've patented a controlled-substance digital oversight infrastructure. That will provide patients safe, personalized access to pain relief while providing unprecedented transparency and accountability to combat diversion and misuse."

The technology includes Revolution MD's smart inhaler platform, which combines biometric authentication with precise, inhalation-based dosing to prevent abuse.

This platform patent positions the company at the intersection of healthcare innovation and public safety, addressing one of the most politically charged challenges in modern medicine. With the opioid epidemic still claiming thousands of lives annually, Revolution MD's system offers regulators a powerful new tool for real-time oversight without compromising legitimate patient care.

About Revolution MD

Revolution MD develops IoT-enabled, AI-driven solutions for the safe delivery of controlled substances. Its mission is to end opioid and other controlled substance misuse while ensuring patients in pain have reliable access to effective treatment. https://rev-md.org/

Media Contact:

Josh Kimmel

[email protected]

865-924-3210

SOURCE Revolution MD Inc.