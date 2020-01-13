Revolution Medicines Presents Data from its SHP2 and Oncogenic RAS(ON) Programs at 6th AACR-IASLC International Joint Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways, today announced that preliminary data from the company's Phase 1 clinical trial (RMC-4630-01) of RMC-4630 were reported in podium and poster presentations at the 6th AACR-IASLC International Joint Conference: Lung Cancer Translational Science from the Bench to the Clinic being held January 11-14, 2020 in San Diego, CA. In this study RMC-4630 has shown reasonable tolerability and preliminary signs of clinical activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring KRAS mutations, particularly KRASG12C.

RMC-4630, the company's investigational SHP2 inhibitor, is a potent and orally bioavailable small molecule that is designed to selectively inhibit the activity of SHP2, an upstream cellular protein that plays a key role in modulating cell growth by transmitting signals from receptor tyrosine kinases to RAS. The ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy study is evaluating RMC-4630 for a range of tumor types featuring specific, molecularly-defined oncogenic mutations.

Data from the study were reported in podium and poster presentations entitled, "The SHP2 inhibitor RMC-4630 in patients with KRAS-mutant non-small cell lung cancer: Preliminary evaluation of a first-in-man phase 1 clinical trial." These presentations are available on the company's website at the following links:

Podium Presentation : http://bit.ly/2tLiHjo

Poster Presentation : http://bit.ly/2R4dafU

In addition to the presentations on RMC-4630, Revolution Medicines also reported preclinical data on its mutant RAS(ON) inhibitors in a poster presentation at the conference. This presentation is available on the company's website at the following link:

Poster Presentation : http://bit.ly/2FCw3Bu

About RMC-4630 and Sanofi Collaboration

The RMC-4630 program is the focus of an exclusive global research, development and commercialization agreement with Sanofi, under which Revolution Medicines received a $50 million upfront payment, and Sanofi agreed to reimburse Revolution Medicines for substantially all research and all development costs for the joint SHP2 program. Sanofi received an exclusive worldwide license for global commercialization of any approved products targeting SHP2, subject to a U.S. co-promote right for Revolution Medicines. The companies have agreed to enter into a 50/50 profit and loss share arrangement in the U.S., and Revolution Medicines is entitled to receive tiered royalties on annual net sales ranging from high single digit to mid-teen percentages on sales in other markets. Revolution Medicines could also receive more than $500 million in development and regulatory milestone payments.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive high-value frontier cancer targets within notorious growth and survival pathways, with particular emphasis on RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company's pipeline includes RMC-4630, a clinical-stage drug candidate that is designed to selectively inhibit the activity of SHP2. Additionally, the company is developing a broad portfolio of inhibitors of other key frontier oncology targets within the notorious RAS pathway, as well as the related mTOR signaling cascade. These include inhibitors of multiple mutant RAS proteins and SOS1, as well as RMC-5552, a development candidate within the company's 4EBP1/mTORC1 program currently in IND-enabling studies.

For more information, please visit: www.revmed.com

SOURCE Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.revmed.com

