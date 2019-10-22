Revolution Medicines to Present Preclinical Data on Novel Inhibitors of Oncogenic RAS(ON) Mutants at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways, today announced that preclinical in vivo data on the company's novel inhibitors of oncogenic RAS(ON) mutants will be presented at the 2019 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Presented findings will highlight the ability of the company's inhibitors to overcome adaptive resistance mechanisms and drive xenograft regressions in in vivo models. The 2019 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics is being held October 26-30, 2019 in Boston, MA.

Leveraging its proprietary tri-complex technology platform, Revolution Medicines is developing a portfolio of targeted RAS compounds that it believes are the first potent, mutant-selective, cell-active inhibitors of the active, GTP-bound form of RAS, or RAS(ON). Initially, the company is prioritizing four mutant RAS(ON) targets, KRASG12C, KRASG13C, KRASG12D and NRASG12C.

The data on the company's active RAS(ON) inhibitors will be reported in podium and poster presentations entitled, "Tri-complex inhibitors of the oncogenic, GTP-bound form of KRASG12C overcome RTK-mediated escape mechanisms and drive tumor regressions in vivo." Details of the presentations are as follows:

Podium Presentation #PR10:

Session: Spotlight on Proffered Papers 3

Spotlight on Proffered Papers 3 Presenting Author: Christopher Schulze , Ph.D., senior scientist at Revolution Medicines

, Ph.D., senior scientist at Revolution Medicines Date/Time: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 , 12:20 – 12:30 p.m. Eastern

, 12:20 – Eastern Location: Level 3 Ballroom AB Lobby

Poster Presentation #B077:

Session: Poster Session B: MAPK Pathways 1

Poster Session B: MAPK Pathways 1 Presenting Author: Christopher Schulze , Ph.D., senior scientist at Revolution Medicines

, Ph.D., senior scientist at Revolution Medicines Date/Time: Monday, October 28, 2019 , 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. Eastern

, 12:30 – Eastern Location: Level 2 – Hall D

In addition to the presentations on its mutant RAS inhibitors, Revolution Medicines will also report preclinical data from its 4EBP1/mTORC1 program in a poster presentation at the conference. The presented findings will highlight results of the company's work in identifying a potential biomarker of response to selective mTORC1 inhibitors. Details of that presentation are as follows:

Poster Presentation #B108:

Title: 4EBP3 mRNA as a biomarker of therapeutic response to treatment with mTORC1 inhibitors

4EBP3 mRNA as a biomarker of therapeutic response to treatment with mTORC1 inhibitors Presenting Author: Bianca Lee , Ph.D., scientist at Revolution Medicines

, Ph.D., scientist at Revolution Medicines Session: Poster Session B: mTOR/PI3-Kinase

Poster Session B: mTOR/PI3-Kinase Date/Time: Monday, October 28, 2019 , 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. Eastern

, 12:30 – Eastern Location: Level 2 – Hall D

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive high-value frontier cancer targets within notorious growth and survival pathways, with particular emphasis on RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company's pipeline includes RMC-4630, a clinical-stage drug candidate that selectively inhibits the activity of SHP2. Additionally, the company is developing a broad portfolio of inhibitors of other key frontier oncology targets within the notorious RAS pathway, as well as the related mTOR signaling cascade. These include inhibitors of multiple mutant RAS proteins and SOS1, as well as RMC-5552, a development candidate within our 4EBP1/mTORC1 program currently in IND-enabling studies.

For more information, please visit: www.revmed.com

SOURCE Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.revmed.com

