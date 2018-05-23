Revolution Microelectronics and Biofloral Inc. Form Exclusive Distribution Partnership

"Revolution's DEva DE lights have the lowest return rate of any lighting product we've carried," said Jason Stanley, Sales Director for Biofloral. "Our customers love them, and we're really excited to have the entire line of these high-tech lights available exclusively through Biofloral."

Biofloral has acquired Canadian distribution rights for the entire Revolution Microelectronics line, including the market disruptive Avici 1150w Tunable Spectrum LED and the record breaking DEva Silent Square Wave technology — the most efficient DE fixture ever tested, and the brightest light on the market as independently verified by the CSA.

"Our focus has always been energy efficiency — That's why we've designed our products with two things in mind: cutting electricity consumption and increasing performance. And that's no small feat," said Revolution Microelectronics CEO Marisa McRainey. "Revolution's record-setting efficiency gives Biofloral the tools to bring energy efficient technologies to the expanding Canadian growing market, saving millions of watt-hours per year."

Biofloral and Revolution Microelectronics are also partnering on continued innovations in energy efficient horticultural lighting and advanced controls. Greg Richter, aerospace electronic engineer and designer of all intellectual property owned and created by Revolution Microelectronics, has joined the Biofloral Canada management team as Chief Technology Officer.

"Cutting energy consumption and failure rates is a top priority for us, and this new partnership will allow us to do both better than ever before," Stanley said.

