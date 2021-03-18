Revolution Promotes Dusty Shroyer to President as Company Enters Key Growth Phase

CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Revolution Global, a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announced today that Dustin "Dusty" Shroyer has been promoted to lead the company as President in addition to his current role as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Shroyer, a 15-year veteran of the legal cannabis industry and prominent expert in cannabis cultivation and product development, has been instrumental in the growth and success of Revolution. Revolution currently operates seven dispensaries in four states with plans for further expansion. In his prior role as the company's Chief Cultivation Officer and COO, Shroyer helped to bring to fruition Revolution's crown jewel, its state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Delavan, Illinois. The facility is known for research and development techniques that drive the company's product quality and innovation. Shroyer also led the creation of Revolution's unified dispensary brand Enlightened, which has the mission of creating a comforting and inclusive environment for all cannabis users.

For the past six months, Shroyer has co-led Revolution alongside Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tripp Murray, who will continue in his current role. As President and COO of Revolution, Dusty will continue to pursue science-driven product innovation in order to help more consumers benefit from legal cannabis.

"Dusty Shroyer is one of the most knowledgeable and innovative minds in cannabis and has proven himself as an inspiring leader at a critical time for the company. With a 15-year career building both small and big cannabis businesses, Dusty has a rare set of capabilities to lead our multi-state company. He has hands-on operating experience in cultivation and retail combined with a mastery of science-driven product development. We are excited and fortunate to have him lead the next phase of growth of our company," said Tony Hunter, Chairman of the Revolution Board of Directors.

"Revolution is developing one of the most sophisticated operating platforms in the industry to produce craft-quality cannabis at scale – and this is only the start," Shroyer said. "From cultivating award-winning cannabis strains to manufacturing faster-acting, easy-to-dose edibles and more, we are advancing our mission to make the benefits of cannabis accessible to more people every day. I am inspired by the creativity and passion of our team, and it's a great honor to have the opportunity to lead it."

Hunter noted a number of company accomplishments over the last year and gave credit to Shroyer's and Tripp's contributions and extraordinary efforts in the last six months at the helm of Revolution, including:

Four consecutive profitable quarters;

Cannabis Cup Illinois 2020, where it won six out of seven first-place awards; The unveiling of its national dispensary brand, Enlightened;

Openings of a dispensary in Maryland and four in Arkansas ; and

and four in ; and Laying the groundwork for the opening of a flagship Enlightened dispensary in Schaumburg, Illinois .

A native Texan, Shroyer joined Revolution seven years ago in 2014 after successful tenures building, leading or working in other legal cannabis businesses. In 2006, Shroyer founded Digital Sun Harvesters in Colorado, one of the first legal wholesale cannabis businesses in that state, which he operated until it was eventually acquired. An avid natural health enthusiast seeking to evolve traditional Western approaches to body and mind, Shroyer founded Root Yoga Center in 2009, with the studio named Denver's best in 2012 by local magazine 5280. In addition to the yoga center, Shroyer founded and operated an organic medical cannabis center with a spa and a nutrition and physical therapy-focused healing center under the same name, operating all three Root centers until 2014.

Additionally, Shroyer served clients in highly restrictive and competitive markets as a consultant with American Cannabis Consulting, advising on cultivation, extraction, refining, cannabis testing, and security. Ultimately, Shroyer said his experiences in the industry developed a belief that states with highly regulated markets would grow companies that could best serve consumers, leading Shroyer to Illinois and, eventually, Revolution.

About Revolution Global

Based in Illinois, Revolution Global is an industry-leading, multi-state cannabis operator that is revolutionizing the way legal cannabis is scientifically designed, grown, sold, packaged, and consumed. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by genetic research, to produce superior cannabis medicine and a wide variety of cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods, from infused products and beverages to topicals. In addition to Illinois, Revolution also operates in Florida, Arkansas and Maryland. For more, visit www.revcanna.com.

