Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC Announces Acquisition of Island Plastics, LLC to Expand Sustainable Materials Offering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC ("Revolution"), a leader in sustainable materials and recycling solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Island Plastics, LLC ("Island Plastics"), a premier producer of 100% post-consumer recycled ("PCR") linear low-density and low-density polyethylene ("LLDPE/LDPE") film grade resin. This strategic move aims to bolster Revolution's commitment to sustainable loop solutions and expand its recycling capabilities, particularly in the production of clear food-grade PCR for flexible food packaging and other applications.

PCR Resin

Island Plastics, based in Flint, Michigan, operates a state-of-the-art mechanical recycling facility dedicated to producing high-quality LLDPE/LDPE PCR. As the largest film recycling plant in Michigan, Island Plastics has been instrumental in advancing plastic recycling technologies while maintaining stringent quality standards. Their expertise aligns seamlessly with Revolution's mission to create and champion sustainable loop solutions that preserve the environment.

In October 2023, Revolution received a Letter of No Objection ("LNO") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary mechanical recycling method to produce clear food-grade PCR-LLDPE resin from stretch film. This approval allows the use of up to 100% recycled content in food contact applications across a broad range of food types and conditions.

Scott Coleman, President and CEO of Revolution, stated, "The partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to redefine possible for sustainable plastic solutions. By integrating Island Plastics' recycling capabilities and high-quality PCR products, we are poised to enhance our sustainable ecosystem and further contribute to a circular economy. We plan to leverage our recent FDA No Objection Letter to expand Island Plastics' PCR offerings to include clear food-grade PCR."

This acquisition is also expected to enhance Revolution's capacity to deliver sustainable products across various markets, including agriculture, facilities maintenance, and consumer goods. By incorporating Island Plastics' capabilities, Revolution aims to increase the use of certified recycled content in its products, thereby reducing reliance on virgin materials and minimizing environmental impact.

Revolution remains dedicated to its unique, circular approach to plastics, which involves not only manufacturing high-quality products but also collecting and recycling them to create a continuous cycle of sustainability. The integration of Island Plastics is anticipated to strengthen this approach, enabling Revolution to recover, process, and clean more than 300 million pounds of material annually.

About Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC

Revolution has been setting the standard in sustainable loop, high-performance plastic solutions for over 25 years with its recycling and manufacturing operations throughout the United States. Revolution uses a unique, circular approach that diverts over 300 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills every year, processing it into high-quality certified recycled resin and putting it back into sustainable products like trash can liners, reusable carryout bags, stretch film and construction films. revolutioncompany.com

About Island Plastics, LLC

Island Plastics, a sister company of ACI Plastics, Inc. ("ACI"), operates a state-of-the-art facility in Flint, Michigan, specializing in the production of 100% post-consumer recycled LLDPE/LDPE film grade pellets. Operations began in 2022 with leadership from Scott Melton, Island Plastics Founder and ACI President, with his over 35 years of experience in recycling plastics.

