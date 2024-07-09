Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC Expands Focus on Sustainable Films through Acquisition of Norflex, Inc.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC ("Revolution"), a leading innovator in sustainable materials and recycling solutions, today announced the acquisition of Norflex, Inc. ("Norflex"), a prominent producer of high-performance agricultural and industrial films. This strategic acquisition is set to significantly bolster Revolution's capabilities in sustainable agriculture solutions as well as expand its sustainable stretch and shrink film businesses.

Norflex's Agriseal Enhances Revolution's Sustainable Agriculture Solutions

Revolution and Norflex blown film extrusion

The acquisition of Norflex brings with it the well-regarded Agriseal silage wrap, a product that perfectly complements Revolution's existing portfolio of sustainable agriculture solutions. Agriseal is renowned for its durability and efficiency, achieving maximum performance while using less overall material, which aligns seamlessly with Revolution's mission to drive sustainability in the agriculture sector. For over two decades, Revolution has served farmers throughout North America with collection and recycling services for used ag films, converting the material into certified post-consumer recycled resin (PCR) that can be used to manufacture new film products such as can liners, carryout bags and stretch film.

"Integrating Norflex's Agriseal silage wrap enhances our ability to offer comprehensive, sustainable solutions to the agricultural community," said Scott Coleman, President of Revolution. "This acquisition allows us to further our commitment of helping farmers and agricultural businesses create less waste and increase efficiency."

Expanding Revolution's Sustainable Stretch Film Business

Norflex's robust stretch film business presents significant synergies with Revolution's sustainable stretch film division, including technology to expand Revolution's blown stretch film to complement its current cast film products. The combined expertise and resources will enable the production of higher-quality, more sustainable stretch films catering to a wide range of industrial applications. Revolution's innovative approach to incorporating certified post-consumer recycled (PCR) content into its products will be further enhanced by Norflex's market reach and technological capabilities, such as requiring less material in their products to reduce overall film use.

In addition to the advancements in the agricultural and stretch film sectors, this acquisition propels Revolution's growth in the shrink film market. Norflex's expertise in producing high-quality shrink films, combined with Revolution's expertise in producing consistent postconsumer recycled materials, positions the company to offer innovative shrink film solutions with PCR content. This move aligns with Revolution's strategy to lead the market in sustainable film production.

Looking Forward

Revolution's acquisition of Norflex brings together two industry leading, like-minded cultures of sustainability and innovation that together will deliver more value to their customers and communities. By integrating Norflex's products and manufacturing expertise, Revolution is poised to increase product offerings and expand market presence while maintaining the company's dedication to environmental stewardship.

"As we move forward, our focus remains on developing and delivering solutions to support a sustainable ecosystem and future," concluded Coleman. "We look forward to the positive impact this acquisition will have on our company, our customers, and the environment."

For more information about Revolution and its acquisition of Norflex, visit revolutioncompany.com or contact Dana Dowdy, [email protected] , 214-677-5204.

About Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC

Revolution has been setting the standard in sustainable loop, high-performance plastic solutions for over 25 years with its recycling and manufacturing operations throughout the United States. Revolution uses a unique, circular approach that diverts over 300 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills every year, processing it into high-quality certified recycled resin and putting it back into sustainable products like trash can liners, reusable carryout bags, stretch film and construction films. revolutioncompany.com

About Norflex, Inc.

Founded by Arne Anderson, Norflex, Inc. is a manufacturer of high-performance agricultural and industrial films. Known for their durability and efficiency, Norflex's products are designed to meet the demands of modern agriculture and industrial applications.

