Revolution Trucking Celebrates New Developments in Diversity and Inclusion

CLEVELAND, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Trucking, a leading provider of hybrid transportation services, is proud to announce two significant milestones in the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion. First, the company has been recognized as a disability- and minority-owned business with DOBE certification. Second, Chastity Renner, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), has successfully earned her D&I certification from Cornell University.

Revolution Trucking is known for its unique hybrid transportation model that combines asset-based carrier services, full-service brokerage capabilities, and third-party logistics to ensure efficient transportation and on-time delivery for their clients. As a diverse supplier, Revolution is dedicated to promoting a more inclusive supply chain and helping their clients select, onboard, and grow their diverse supplier base.

James Adams, CEO of Revolution, emphasizes the importance of these milestones: "We are incredibly proud of our company certifications, as well as Chastity's accomplishments and recognition. These achievements underscore our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace, and they reflect our ongoing efforts to create lasting, positive change within our industry."

The DOBE certification is granted to businesses that are at least 51% owned, operated, controlled, and managed by a person with a disability. This certification offers these businesses increased access to contracts and valuable resources to help them expand and succeed. The certification also aligns with Revolution's mission to promote diversity and inclusion within the global supply chain.

Renner's certification further solidifies Revolution's dedication to a more inclusive environment, both internally and externally. As the Director of DEI, Chastity will play a critical role in implementing diversity initiatives and fostering a culture of inclusivity throughout the company.

"Chastity's expertise will make a significant impact on our organization," Adams said. "We are excited to see the positive changes she will bring, and we're confident that her efforts will help us achieve our goal of creating a more diverse and inclusive company culture."

Revolution is well-positioned to lead the way within the transportation industry. As the company continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its mission to create a more equitable and inclusive supply chain for all.

About Revolution:

Revolution Trucking is a leading transportation provider, offering a unique combination of asset-based carrier services, full-service brokerage, and third-party logistics. The company provides efficient transportation and on-time delivery for clients while actively promoting diversity and inclusion within the global supply chain. For more information, please visit www.revolutiontrucking.com.

