Revolutionary & Evolutionary: Knoll Introduces a Revival of the Morrison Hannah™ Chair

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoll announces the North American launch of the Morrison Hannah Chair, delivering ease and joy to a fast-paced world. Designed by Andrew Morrison and Bruce Hannah in 1973, Knoll introduced the chair as "easy to manufacture, easy to reupholster, easy to live with, and easy to love." As Hannah said, "it's a chair that smiles at you." Extremely comfortable and intuitive, the design has been thoughtfully updated for modern lifestyles.

The Morrison Hannah Chair

The Morrison Hannah Chair's simple adjustments and holistic ergonomics deliver comfort without fuss. The chair welcomes sitters, molding to their shape with a pillow-like seat and back cushions. In keeping with Hannah's mindset that "design is never done," the chair has been revitalized with more comfortable foam and a wider range of tilt so that users can easily settle themselves. The functionality of the tilt has also been enhanced, and a new rocking mechanism allows for seamless movements. Ideal for hybrid use, the chair brings residential-like comfort to an array of workplaces and easily adapts to anyone who takes a seat. Simultaneously, it delivers stealth office functionality that fits in perfectly in one's home.

Designer Bruce Hannah commented, "Andrew and I loved to build, and we wanted to make a chair with fewer parts, requiring us to get to the essence of what we needed. We were practicing poetry because when you write a poem, you try to get to the essence of what you're trying to say by using as few words as possible."

The ultimate chameleon, the Morrison Hannah Chair now comes in a remastered palette, allowing it to transform from a playful piece in bright hues to a more sophisticated design in monochromatic neutrals. With four models, six frames, and a range of textiles and leathers to choose from, the chair's personality can quickly change depending on the setting.

The chair can be purchased in stores and online, and has a starting price of $1095 USD. Contract customers can purchase the chair via Knoll and MillerKnoll certified dealers.

About Knoll

At the intersection of people and environments, there's Knoll. Founded in 1938, the company's creative collaborations with the most influential architects and designers of the day have yielded an unmatched portfolio of timeless products for the office, hospitality and home. Knoll was built on its belief that when furniture, interiors and architecture are designed harmoniously, we create spaces where people want to be. Knoll is part of MillerKnoll, a collective of the world's most dynamic design brands. Learn more at knoll.com.

About Bruce Hannah

Bruce Hannah has made a career of mastering modern technology and materials to create efficient, practical products. "I've been on a personal crusade to create as much softness in the world as I can," says the Pratt graduate and tenured professor. He believes in using as little material as possible and aims to round all the corners in the world.

About Andrew Morrison

A graduate of Pratt Institute, Andrew Morrison brought clarity and economy to everything he designed. His furniture was made with the most appropriate materials, efficiently produced, and designed to adapt as the patterns and technology of the modern office changed. This approach resulted in several award-winning collections for Knoll.

