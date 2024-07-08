Revolutionary 3D Viewer Update Enhances Cost Comparison and User Interface

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., proudly announces a significant update to its 3D Viewer platform. This update introduces several powerful enhancements designed to streamline the comparison of costs for different materials and surface treatments, significantly improving user experience and efficiency.

Key Features and Benefits:

History of Issued Part Number Example

1. Part Number Issuance:

Each confirmed quotation receives a unique part number, facilitating better tracking and ordering of previously issued part numbers.

2. Convenient Cost Comparison:

Users can view a comprehensive list of prices and shipping dates for previously issued part numbers, enabling seamless cost comparisons.

3. Enhanced User Interface:

The updated customer screen menu provides critical information at a glance, including: Part Number & Part Number Copy Button Material & Surface Treatment Unit Price for Quantity 1 Shipping Day(s)



4. Price History and Ordering in 3D Viewer:

Customers can now easily access the price history of parts directly within the 3D viewer.

Previous part numbers are displayed together, simplifying the reordering process.

5. Discarded Part Number Improvements:

Users can search for discarded part numbers, with the exception of those deleted from projects. Discarded part numbers can still be ordered using the issued part number.

6. Folder Sorting:

Enhanced folder management with the ability to sort folders by project name on the PJ List screen, improving organizational convenience.

These updates demonstrate meviy's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools that enhance the productivity and efficiency of engineering professionals. The new features streamline cost comparison and project management, allowing users to focus on innovation and execution with confidence.

About meviy:

meviy is a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC Milling, CNC Turning, and Sheet Metal Fabrication of custom parts. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide. For more information on meviy, please click here.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, dependable, and cost-effective choice for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

