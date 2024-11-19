REVOLUTIONARY ADVANCEMENTS IN CANCER CARE

Two Breakthrough Treatments in the Fight Against Cancer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envita Medical Center's Genetically Targeted Fractionated Chemotherapy (GTFC) and Chemo Immuno Precision Injection (CIPI) are revolutionizing cancer treatment and offering new hope to patients, even those facing advanced stages of the illness.

Dr. John Oertle, Chief Medical Director at Envita Medical Centers, emphasizes the significance of these groundbreaking therapies: "With GTFC and CIPI, we provide patients with exceptional precision to target cancer right at its source, while also activating the immune system to promote lasting recovery throughout the body—transforming cancer care for improved outcomes and minimizing side effects."

At Envita Medical Centers, a leading integrative Center of Excellence for Precision Oncology, cancer patients can explore more tailored treatment options and the opportunity to embrace life again, even after being dismissed by conventional cancer treatment facilities. Since cancer stems from genetic mutations that differ from individual to individual, personalized care is essential for effectively addressing this illness.

Tammy Morrow experienced the tough reality of standardized chemotherapy, losing both her hair and her energy. She recalls how everything shifted when she arrived at Envita Medical Centers. "After being diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, I felt like my chances for survival were very bleak," Tammy explains. "But at Envita Medical Centers, I discovered a team that truly helped me regain hope and joy, guiding me toward a cancer-free life. Now, I'm thriving!"

About Envita Medical Centers

For the past twenty-five years, Envita Medical Centers has offered safe and effective medical care aimed at saving and extending the lives of patients with late-stage cancer and chronic illnesses, especially those who have not found success with other treatments. We leverage cutting-edge precision genomics, immunology, and transcriptomics to guide our approach to care. Our clinical perspective is that this informatic data highlights essential actionable markers for each patient, enabling us to tailor dosing, delivery, and targeting according to their specific needs. At Envita, we recognize that a "one-size-fits-all" strategy simply doesn't work for cancer or chronic diseases. We firmly believe that this personalized approach is crucial for our patients' well-being.

