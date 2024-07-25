Revolutionary Advances in Hematological Therapies and Diagnostics: Global Market Insights by BCC Research

Hematology focuses on blood disorders, including anemia and leukemia, examining their impact on red and white blood cells and plasma proteins. This analysis highlights current therapies, technologies, and diagnostic approaches for prevention and treatment.

BOSTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for "Drugs and Diagnostics for Hematological Disorders: Global Markets" is expected to grow from $131.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $189.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The global market for drugs used to treat hematological disorders, along with the devices and reagents used for their diagnosis, is categorized based on product type into reagents & instruments, and software. By end user, the market segments include hospitals, diagnostic labs, and others. Hematological disorder treatments are further divided into oncology drugs and non-oncology drugs. Geographically, the market spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides market estimates using 2023 as the base year, with forecasts extending from 2024 through 2029. It also includes details on approved drugs, pipeline analysis, innovative research, market opportunities, and profiles of leading companies. A key driver of market growth is the increasing incidence of leukemia, which has spurred the development of more effective treatment options.

This report is particularly relevant at this moment due to the complexity of blood as an organ, which is associated with a wide range of hematologic disorders and diseases. Each of these conditions is unique, yet blood serves as a common link among them. The increasing prevalence of various blood-related diseases—such as cancers, anemias, hemoglobinopathies, bone marrow failure syndromes, bleeding disorders, platelet disorders, blood clots, plasma cell disorders, and numerous rare diseases—is driving significant growth in the market.

The following factors drive the global market for drugs and diagnostics for hematological disorders:

High Incidence of Blood Disorders: Blood disorders like anemia, sickle cell anemia, and leukemia affect a large segment of the global population, driving the need for effective treatments and diagnostic tools. The rising awareness of these conditions emphasizes the necessity for ongoing research and innovation.

Government and Private Funding: Both government agencies and private investors are increasingly funding initiatives to combat hematological disorders. This financial support is essential for developing new therapies and improving access to existing treatments, ultimately enhancing patient care.

Automation in Hematology: Automation in hematology has streamlined laboratory processes, increasing efficiency and accuracy in diagnostics. Technologies like automated blood cell counters and coagulation analyzers enhance the speed and reliability of test results, minimizing human error.

Advancements in Diagnosis: Innovations such as flow cytometry, molecular testing, and genetic profiling have improved the precision of diagnosing blood disorders. Early detection through these advanced methods facilitates timely interventions and personalized treatment strategies, leading to better patient outcomes.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $122.2 billion Market Size Forecast $189.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segment Covered Segment, Product, End User, Drug Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers High incidence of blood disorders

Increasing government and private funding for treatment

Rising use of automation

Advances in the diagnosis of hematology disorders

Key Interesting Facts About the global market for drugs and diagnostics for hematological disorders:

Cell-Based Gene Therapies for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD):

The U.S. FDA approved the first cell-based gene therapies for SCD in December 2023 .

. These treatments are specifically for patients aged 12 years and older.

The groundbreaking therapies are named Casgevy and Lyfgenia.

Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-cel) Approval:

In April 2024 , Johnson & Johnson announced the approval of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Carvykti).

, Johnson & Johnson announced the approval of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Carvykti). Cilta-cel is a second-line therapy for patients with refractory SCD.

It is used when lenalidomide (Revlimid) and a proteasome inhibitor are ineffective in prior treatment.

The global market for drugs and diagnostics for hematological disorders report includes in-depth data and analysis addressing the following important queries:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

• The global drugs and diagnostics for hematological disorders market was valued at $122.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $189.3 billion by the end of 2029. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2029. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

• Key factors that are driving the growth are the high incidence and prevalence of blood disorders, increasing government and private funding for treatment, rising adoption of automation, and advancement in the diagnosis of hematology disorders. What segments are covered in the market?

• The global drugs and diagnostics for hematological disorders market is segmented based on market, drug type, product type, end-user, and region. By market, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

• The hematology drugs segment will dominate the market in 2029. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

• North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABBOTT

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

DANAHER CORP.

NOVARTIS AG

SYSMEX CORP.

AMGEN INC.

BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO.

MYERS SQUIBB CO. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

SANOFI

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

