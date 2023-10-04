Revolutionary AI-Powered Book Creation Platform, BookBud.ai, Launches to Transform Aspiring Writers into Global Publishers

News provided by

Archieboy Holdings, LLC.

04 Oct, 2023, 08:44 ET

Affordable, Rapid, and Comprehensive Publishing Solutions Await at BookBud.ai

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BookBud.ai, a groundbreaking platform from Archieboy Holdings, LLC., has officially launched, offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to transform aspiring writers into global publishers. With a specific focus on non-fiction, BookBud.ai stands as an all-inclusive platform for creating and publishing books effortlessly with the assistance of cutting-edge AI technology.

BookBud.ai for AI-Generated Books
For as low as $15 per book, writers can now have distribution-ready ebook files prepared within about an hour, which are ready to be featured on all major retailer platforms. Bookbud.ai also provides budget-friendly formatting options starting at just $10, allowing the creation of professional-quality print books. Additionally, writers can augment their narrative through AI-powered audiobooks in collaboration with AuthorVoices.ai, which offers immersive audiobooks powered by advanced AI-cloned voices. The venture into audiobooks represents an avenue for writers to meet the growing demand for audiobook content, thereby reaching a wider audience.

BookBud.ai is not merely a service; it's a full-fledged publishing partner that accompanies writers on their publishing journey with the help of instructional videos from an industry veteran. From ideation to promotion, the platform provides a step-by-step blueprint, assisting writers in not just authoring a book, but mastering the intricacies of publishing. This holistic approach is backed by over a decade of industry expertise, ensuring a resonant global voice for writers and a smooth transition into the publishing realm.

With various pricing plans including a pay-as-you-go option and monthly plans for deeper discounts, BookBud.ai caters to different budgets and publishing frequencies. The platform also proposes a Ghostwriting Service for those who prefer a hands-off approach to book creation. The underlying technology, ChatGPT4, is acknowledged for its superiority in non-fiction creation, making BookBud.ai a preferred choice for serious non-fiction writers. With features like multilingual book creation, distribution-ready ebook files in .epub, .mobi, and .pdf formats, seamless audiobook creation with AuthorVoices.ai, professional print book formatting for $10, and AI-driven keyword and category suggestions, BookBud.ai is indeed a powerhouse for modern-day authors and publishers.

BookBud.ai invites all aspiring and established writers to explore the platform, register, and play around with the system before committing. With BookBud.ai, the future of publishing is here, and it's bright.

For further information, visit https://www.bookbud.ai or contact:

Press Contact:
Name: Bo Bennett, PhD
Title: Founder
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1 978 522 6530

SOURCE Archieboy Holdings, LLC.

